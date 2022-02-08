 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 12:53
Skier Terentev adds to Russian team’s Beijing medal haul

Russian cross-country skier Alexander Terentev finished third in the men’s freestyle sprint event in Beijing
Alexander Terentev © Sputnik / Grigiry Sysoev

The Russian cross-country skiing team has celebrated more success in Beijing, with the latest contribution to the country’s medal tally made by Alexander Terentev, who claimed bronze in the men’s sprint final on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who is taking part in his first Olympics, emerged through the quarterfinal before finishing first in his semifinal to qualify for the showpiece race at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. 

Facing more decorated rivals, including Norwegian legend Johannes Klaebo, sprint specialist Terentev managed to secure third place, finishing behind Klaebo and world champion from Italy Federico Pellegrino.

RT
Johannes Klaebo of Norway (C), Federico Pellegrino of Italy (L) and Alexander Terentev of Team ROC © Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

The medal is the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) third in skiing events at the 2022 Games, after Alexander Bolshunov triumphed in the skiathlon and Natalia Nepryaeva claimed silver in the same race in the women’s event.

ROC team leader Bolshunov was due to participate in the men’s sprint, but withdrew just hours before the competition, explaining that he wants to recover after a difficult win in the opening race.

Bolshunov plans to participate in the 15km classic race, where he is expected to fight for a podium finish.

