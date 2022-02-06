 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 13:35
Anastasia Smirnova claims bronze in moguls

The Russian finished third behind Jakara Anthony and Jaelin Kauf at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Patrick Smith/Getty Images © Getty Images

Anastasia Smirnova added another medal to the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) growing tally at Beijing 2022 by clinching bronze in the women's moguls.

Smirnova finished on a score of 77.72 as American Jaelin Kauf took silver with 80.28 and Jakara Anthony of Australia's 83.09 was good enough for gold.

The 19-year-old's third-place finish matches that she achieved at the World Championship in Almaty last year, where she won gold in the dual moguls.

As a result of Smirnova's performance, the ROC improved its tally to five medals with one gold, two silvers, and two bronze medals and comes shortly after Alexander Bolshunov won the men's 30km skiathlon to claim the Russian Olympic Committee's first triumph at the Winter Games in Beijing – a performance which was quickly lauded by the Kremlin

Later on, president of the Freestyle Federation of Russia Alexey Kurashov spoke to Championat and said the organization was "very happy" with Smirnova's escapades.

"She is smart," beamed Kurashov. "We fought, but the [other] competitors had very strong programs.

"Vika [Viktoriia] Lazarenko could not break through [from the qualifying stage], [but] she performed with an injury. They considered the issue in order to remove her from the competition, but she was also great, she gave her best.

"We are very pleased with the bronze," Kurashov reiterated. "Today it is absolutely deserved and worthy."

