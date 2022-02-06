 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 12:48
HomeSport News

Putin congratulates Bolshunov on gold medal

The 25-year-old won the ROC's first gold medal at Beijing 2022
Putin congratulates Bolshunov on gold medal
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images © Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Alexander Bolshunov after he won the 30km skiathlon and the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) first gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"From the bottom of my heart I congratulate you on your triumph at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing," Putin wrote in a message which appeared on the Kremlin website.

"You’ve brilliantly opened the 'golden score' of our team, showed excellent fighting qualities on one of the most complex distances, confident winning attitude."

"I am convinced that your performance will become an inspiring example for all of our Olympians. I wish you new successes, health and all the best. Well done!" Putin finished.

RT
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images © Getty Images

Bolshunov rallied back from falling at the beginning of the race to achieve his feat with a fantastic time of 1:16:09.8 in freezing cross-country skiing conditions, which was a minute and 11 seconds faster than compatriot Denis Spitsov who took home silver.

Taking an ROC flag from the crowd before he crossed the finish line and bowed, Bolshunov improved on a second-place showing at Pyeongchang 2018 where he claimed three silver medals and one bronze. 

Russian team win first Beijing gold
Read more
Russian team win first Beijing gold

"When I went one minute clear, I realized that was it, that's enough – it's time to celebrate," Bolshunov remarked after via a translator.

"The finish with the flag was something unreal. I want to dedicate this victory to all the fans – those who supported me and believed. To my family, who supported me the most.

"I also want to congratulate my father, who had his birthday yesterday. There was no gift yesterday, but I understood that the next day was a race, and the main gift that I can give him is what I did today," Bolshunov finished.

The ROC's medal tally improved to four after Bolshunov's display, as two silvers and a bronze were achieved elsewhere in the competition.

On Monday, the amount of golds captured is tipped to double in the figure skating Team Event where the ROC enjoys the lead over the US on 45 points to 42.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies