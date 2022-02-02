Manchester United star Greenwood freed on bail after rape claim

The Manchester United footballer was originally arrested on suspicion of rape and assault before further allegations were added

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail following his arrest on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and threats to kill.

The 20-year-old was arrested at the weekend after serious allegations of physical violence were made by a woman who posted graphic images and videos on social media.

"A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation," stated Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday.

While Greenwood was arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of rape and assault, it was announced on Tuesday that he was under further arrest on additional allegations of threats to kill and sexual assault.

In reaction to the news, Manchester United reiterated their original stance and said that "as previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Greenwood has made over 100 appearances for the senior Manchester United team, scoring 35 times.

However, in the wake of the allegations United teammates such as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram.

As confirmed by Greater Manchester Police, the alleged victim is being offered specialist support.

In a further blow, Nike has also suspended its sponsorship of the player.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," vowed the sportswear giant.