1 Feb, 2022 17:43
Man Utd player Greenwood further arrested over sexual assault

Police say a man in his 20s is being held on suspicion of threats to kill
Mason Greenwood © James Baylis / AMA / Getty Images

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, Greater Manchester Police have announced.

The 20-year-old was detained in custody on Sunday after the authority became aware of social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting physical violence incidents.

Police said in a statement: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorized an extension until tomorrow [February 2].

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”

Photos shared on Instagram showed a young woman bleeding from her mouth and appearing to suffer multiple injuries. An audio file also appeared to show an incident in which a man is forcing himself on a woman.

Greenwood is United's second-top scoring striker behind teammate Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Ronaldo and fellow stars David de Gea and Paul Pogba reportedly unfollowed Greenwood when he faced the initial allegations.

The product of United's famous youth ranks has scored 35 senior goals for the club, making his debut against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in 2019.

Hot prospect Greenwood has been capped once for England but has not been named in an international squad since 2020.

An option for fans to personalize kits with Greenwood's name appeared to have disappeared from United's website on Tuesday.

EA Sports, the creators of hit football video game FIFA 22, have removed Greenwood from United's squad in their latest database update.

