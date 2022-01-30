 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2022 20:32
Man Utd star arrested amid probe into assault & rape claims

Graphic images posted to a woman’s Instagram were accompanied by allegations of rape and violence
Mason Greenwood during the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, England ©  Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood, a 20-year-old forward who plays for Manchester United, has been arrested by police on suspicion of rape and assault, following a number of shocking posts on social media. 

Video footage, photographs, and a voice note alleging violence originally appeared on the Instagram account of Greenwood’s reported partner, Harriet Robson, but have since been deleted.

In a series of uploads, Robson could be seen with bruises on her face and body, and with blood running from her mouth. One image was captioned “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.” In an audio file, Robson can be heard telling someone referred to as “Mason” that she did not want to have sex, while the man appears to force her into the act.

READ MORE: Manchester United star suspended after shocking abuse allegations

Robson’s father has told UK media outlets his daughter’s phone had been “hacked,” that she was “devastated” after her relationship with Greenwood had deteriorated, and that she “didn’t want it [the story] released.”

Greater Manchester Police said it had been made aware of “social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.” It confirmed that a man in his 20s had been arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault and rape, and that he was in custody and undergoing questioning.

Manchester United released a brief statement following the now-deleted posts, saying it did “not condone violence of any kind.” Greenwood has since been suspended from the club “until further notice.” Nike, one of the player’s sponsors, said it was “deeply concerned” and would “continue to monitor” the situation.

Greenwood has not yet responded to the allegations. The English athlete joined Manchester United in the 2019-2020 season and has since made more than 120 first-team appearances.

