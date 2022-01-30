Manchester United star facing abuse allegations after shocking online images appear

The reported partner of Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has alleged that she has been the victim of repeated instances of domestic assault

Manchester United say that they do not "condone violence of any kind" after the partner of 20-year-old forward Mason Greenwood alleged on social media that she has been the victim of domestic assault.

Harriet Robson uploaded a series of images and at least one audio file to social media early on Sunday, one of which showed Robson bleeding from her mouth and another showing bruising on her body.

One image was captioned with: "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me."

An audio file also released online also details an encounter with a man whom she refers to as 'Mason' who appears to be attempting to persuade her to have sex against her will.

Mason Greenwood allegededly has caused a few bruises in her girlfriend. This is messed up. pic.twitter.com/oK0rGhVWYw — Rangricke (@UtdRicke) January 30, 2022

"I don’t give a f**k what you want," the male voice in the clip says.

"Harriet you need to move your legs up. Move your f**king legs up," he adds.

"No I don't want to have sex," she replies.

He responds: "I don't give a f**k what you want. Shut up talking to me."

She says: "Stop putting your d**k near me."

The male replies: "I want to f**k you, you t**t. I don’t care if you don’t wanna have sex with me, you hear me? I asked you politely and you won’t do it. What else do you want me to do?

"Push me again one more time and watch what happens to you."

#MUFC statement re allegations about Mason Greenwood from Harriet Robson: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 30, 2022

Distressing posts being circulated on social media today #MasonGreenwood. It is essential that all employers, including those in football, take #DomesticAbuse very seriously & we hope @ManUtd do in this case. Solidarity with Harriet Robson. #FootballUnitedAgainstDomesticViolence — Women's Aid (@womensaid) January 30, 2022

The images and audio have since been deleted from Robson's Instagram profile.

Shortly after the allegations appeared online, Manchester United issued a brief statement on social media.

"We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," the club wrote.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

The prodigiously talented Greenwood, 20, has made 129 first team appearances for Manchester United since breaking into the first-team setup in the 2019-20 season and has been heralded as perhaps the biggest talent to emerge from the club's famous academy in many years.

He was earmarked as a youngster as a future star at Old Trafford by former boss Alex Ferguson who has noted to the media Greenwood's impressive instincts in front of goal.

Greenwood drew heavy criticism in September 2020 when he and another young footballer, Manchester City's Phil Foden, snuck two Icelandic models into the England team hotel in contravention to strict Covid-19 guidelines, and has not been selected for an international cap by England boss Gareth Southgate since.