1 Feb, 2022 16:01
Man Utd ace removed by FIFA 22 video game after rape claim

Mason Greenwood is no longer listed among Manchester United's squad on the hugely popular game
Man Utd ace removed by FIFA 22 video game after rape claim
Mason Greenwood © Jonathan Moscrop / Getty Images

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been removed from the offline version of one of the most popular video games in the world, FIFA 22, following a database update by creators EA Sports.

Former England squad member Greenwood is no longer part of United's squad in the latest release on platforms including PlayStation, Xbox and PC following his arrest at the weekend in the wake of social media allegations against him.

Photos shared on Instagram showed a young woman bleeding from her mouth and appearing to suffer multiple injuries. An audio file also appeared to show an incident in which a man is forcing himself on a woman.

Premier League prospect Greenwood's Ultimate Team item is said to remain active, as well as the ability to trade him on a version of a transfer market.

The development follows on from an option to personalize kit with Greenwood's name appearing to disappear from the top-flight giants' online store.

Greenwood was detained by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault and remained in custody on Monday.

Sponsors Nike have suspended their relationship with Greenwood, describing themselves as “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations" and adding that they will "continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Several of Greenwood's Old Trafford teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Paul Pogba, have reportedly unfollowed the first-team regular as he faces the allegations.

Hotly-tipped Greenwood has scored 35 goals for United since emerging through the club's famously productive youth ranks.

A debutant against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in 2019, he is United's second-top scoring striker this season behind Ronaldo.

England boss Gareth Southgate gave Greenwood his international bow against Iceland in the Nations League in 2020, only for the newcomer and teammate Phil Foden to be removed from the squad after entertaining two women at the team hotel.

The Yorkshire-born prodigy has not been recalled to a Three Lions squad since that incident.

