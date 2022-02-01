Man Utd star ‘unfollowed’ by Ronaldo, has merchandise removed after rape claim

Mason Greenwood no longer features on a list of player merchandise on the Manchester United website

Manchester United have removed Mason Greenwood merchandise from their club store while the star has reportedly been ‘unfollowed’ by several teammates on social media after rape and assault claims emerged against the striker.

A search for personalized Greenwood kit on the Premier League giants’ online store returned a blank after the star was arrested at the weekend following the emergence of social media allegations against the 20-year-old.

Images uploaded on Instagram showed a young woman bleeding from her mouth and with other multiple injuries. An audio file also appeared to show an incident in which a man is forcing himself on a woman.

Greenwood was detained by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault and remained in custody on Monday.

United have suspended the star, issuing a statement to say that the club does “not condone violence of any kind” but stressing it would make no further comment until the “facts have been established.”

Greenwood’s sponsors Nike have suspended their relationship with the England international, saying they are “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

A number of Greenwood’s Old Trafford teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Paul Pogba have reportedly unfollowed the youngster as he faces the allegations.

Greenwood emerged from United’s fabled academy to establish himself as one of the club’s brightest young prospects. The striker has made more than 100 senior appearances for the club, scoring 35 times.

Greenwood has also won one cap for England but has not featured for the Three Lions since being dropped by manager Gareth Southgate after he and teammate Phil Foden were caught with two women at the team hotel during an away game in Iceland in September 2020.