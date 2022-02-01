 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 09:33
HomeSport News

Man Utd star ‘unfollowed’ by Ronaldo, has merchandise removed after rape claim

Mason Greenwood no longer features on a list of player merchandise on the Manchester United website
Man Utd star ‘unfollowed’ by Ronaldo, has merchandise removed after rape claim
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly unfollowed Mason Greenwood on social media. © Offside via Getty Images

Manchester United have removed Mason Greenwood merchandise from their club store while the star has reportedly been ‘unfollowed’ by several teammates on social media after rape and assault claims emerged against the striker.

A search for personalized Greenwood kit on the Premier League giants’ online store returned a blank after the star was arrested at the weekend following the emergence of social media allegations against the 20-year-old.

Images uploaded on Instagram showed a young woman bleeding from her mouth and with other multiple injuries. An audio file also appeared to show an incident in which a man is forcing himself on a woman.

Greenwood was detained by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault and remained in custody on Monday.  

READ MORE: Man Utd star arrested amid probe into assault & rape claims

United have suspended the star, issuing a statement to say that the club does “not condone violence of any kind” but stressing it would make no further comment until the “facts have been established.”

Greenwood’s sponsors Nike have suspended their relationship with the England international, saying they are “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”  

RT
Mason Greenwood was not listed among the players on the Manchester United store. © www.manutd.com

A number of Greenwood’s Old Trafford teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Paul Pogba have reportedly unfollowed the youngster as he faces the allegations.

Greenwood emerged from United’s fabled academy to establish himself as one of the club’s brightest young prospects. The striker has made more than 100 senior appearances for the club, scoring 35 times.

Greenwood has also won one cap for England but has not featured for the Three Lions since being dropped by manager Gareth Southgate after he and teammate Phil Foden were caught with two women at the team hotel during an away game in Iceland in September 2020.

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies