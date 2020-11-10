'Doing great. If you can't tell': Icelandic girl England duo tried to sneak in camp posts underwear pics from hotel room (PHOTOS)

One of the girls England pair Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood attempted to sneak into the team camp while on international duty in Iceland has let everyone know she's "doing fine" with underwear pics from a Reykjavik hotel.

Manchester City's Foden and Man United starlet Greenwood broke Covid policy when they were caught trying to sneak local girls into the Three Lions camp during their UEFA Nations League match against the Nordic island nation in the capital.

Both were sent home after the news broke when one of the girls leaked a video on social media app Snapchat, and the two were admonished in the English press for their actions.

Now one of the girls, Lara Clausen, has given her burgeoning Instagram following a sneak peak at what she might have looked like had she made it into the players' rooms.

"Doing great. If you can't tell," the blonde posted form the Radisson Blu 1919 Hotel in Reykjavik, wearing nothing but lacy black underwear and a towel wrapped around her head.

The hotel is a separate building from the city's Radisson Blu Saga Hotel in which the England squad stayed, although located very near.

Clausen did post a long apology to the players and their families in the initial aftermath, claiming neither she nor her cousin and model Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir, knew Foden had a girlfriend and baby.

Greenwood is still feeling the effect of the fallout, and was denied a return to the England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures with Belgium and the return with Iceland, as well as a friendly against Ireland this month, as manager Southgate believing it was too early for the starlet to return to the setup.