Heart scare survivor Eriksen could make Premier League return – reports

The Dane was released by Inter Milan after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

A string of Premier League clubs are interested in signing free agent Christian Eriksen, according to reports. The Danish star has not played since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June.

Eriksen was formally released by Inter Milan in December due to rules in Italy which prohibit him from playing with an internal defibrillator.

The device had to be fitted due to the 29-year-old's collapse on the pitch at Euro 2020, and the ex-Tottenham star has not played a competitive game since the incident.

However, December medical tests cleared him to resume his career, and the midfielder is said to be in discussions with several clubs.

Some of these outfits come from his homeland Denmark and Holland, where he once starred for Ajax.

But as reported by the Daily Mail, rivals of Spurs who Eriksen left in January 2020 to head to the San Siro, have made inquiries.

"It is going really well for Christian," said his agent Martin Schoots.

"He had all the checks just before Christmas and the results were so good that we expect him to be involved in a group training with a team some time later in January.

"But I would prefer Christian to talk about this himself and he will do so very soon," Schoots insisted.

"Christian is very ambitious," continued Eriksen's representative.

"Italy is one of the only countries with these regulations. In other countries it is very different. His contract with Inter has been terminated and now we can look forward," he confirmed.

😃 Excellent news to end the year❤️ After the tremendous scare he gave us in the #Eurocup, the Danish Christian Eriksen returns to training🇨🇭 He trains with Chiasso, a third-division Swiss club, to pick up his pace and find a team in January pic.twitter.com/YRRyoODc4T — AS USA (@English_AS) January 1, 2022

Eriksen is still based in Milan but has been training at Swiss club Chiasso an hour away, where he works alone to prepare for group training at a new permanent employer.

A playmaker who reached the Champions League final with Spurs in 2019, Eriksen also helped Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years before his heart scare.

Spurs are now managed by Antonio Conte, whom Eriksen sealed the Italian top flight crown under, but thus far there have been no concrete rumors of a return to the side captained by England striker Harry Kane.

Since Eriksen's collapse, other top-level footballers have suffered heart concerns on the pitch.

In October, ex-Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero had to come off before half time in a La Liga clash.

He later announced his retirement at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a previously undetected heart condition.