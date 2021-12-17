Cardiac arrest victim Eriksen reaches decision on future

Christian Eriksen, the footballer whose cardiac arrest during a match shocked the world, has reached a decision on his immediate future, according to multiple reports.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed to the turf in one of the most harrowing mid-match incidents ever seen at Euro 2020 in June, requiring emergency treatment to save his life.

There was widespread relief when the stricken playmaker recovered from his ordeal against Finland, and he was fitted with a pacemaker-style device by doctors in his homeland after initially being resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Speculation about his contract with his club, reigning Italian champions Inter Milan, now appears to have come to a close.

Inter announce and confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent. Inter always respected and supported Eriksen but he wasn't allowed to play again in Serie A. Christian will be free to decide his next club.

The Serie A side are widely expected to imminently announce that they have reached a mutual agreement with Eriksen to terminate his contract, which is due to run until 2024.

Eriksen is not allowed to play or train with a Serie A side because he has the heart-starting device implanted.

Inter are planning a special event at their San Siro home to bid farewell to the popular former Tottenham ace, according to Football Italia.

Christian Eriksen and Inter are set to complete the termination of the contract. He could return to play in Denmark (where the controls are less stringent about the idoneity) for his former and first club Odense. Ajax also asked info 6-weeks ago.

The 29-year-old joined Inter from Premier League heavyweights Spurs for around $22.5 million in 2020.

Directors are said to have met Eriksen's representatives on Thursday in a bid to agree a satisfactory conclusion to his time with a team he can no longer play for.

The 109-cap international could play on in Denmark, the Netherlands or the Premier League.

He appeared 60 times for Inter and scored eight goals before the abrupt end to his career in Italy.

In an Instagram update in August, Eriksen portrayed himself with the rest of the Inter squad and a club shirt with his name on the back.

Eriksen was inundated by well-wishers after accompanying the photo with the word: "Team".