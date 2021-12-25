 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 13:48
HomeSport News

We wish you a Messi Christmas: Argentina icon dances & smooches partner in festive party clip (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi proved his fancy footwork isn't confined to the football pitch as the Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star partied with wife Antonela Roccuzzo as they relaxed on a festive break.
We wish you a Messi Christmas: Argentina icon dances & smooches partner in festive party clip (VIDEO)
Lionel Messi and wife Antonela got in the festive mood back in Argentina. © Instagram

Messi and his family have jetted back to his homeland to celebrate Christmas.

A clip shared on Roccuzzo's Instagram account showed her and the football superstar enjoying a dance together as Messi sings along before pulling in his partner for a quick kiss. 

Dazzling in a striking red outfit, mother-of-three Roccuzzo also posted a festive treat for her 18 million followers with a picture alongside her husband in front of a Christmas tree.

Messi has plenty to celebrate approaching the end of another successful year in which he finally guided Argentina to major silverware as they won the Copa America. 

On the club front, the 34-year-old made the shock switch from Barcelona to PSG, yielding mixed results at his new home thus far. 

However, Messi's form in 2021 was enough for him to scoop a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or at the end of November.

RT
Messi and Argentina finally won the Copa America title. Reuters / Twitter @CopaAmerica

PSG are not in action again until January 3, when they are scheduled to meet minnows Vannes in the French Cup round of 32. 

Their first Ligue 1 match in the New Year is against Lyon on January 9, meaning Messi has plenty of time to put his feet up over the festive season. 

Elsewhere, fellow football icon Cristiano Ronaldo shared a Christmas post with his 380 million Instagram followers, posing with his family on a staircase. 

Ronaldo, 36, will likely be kept much busier than Messi over the festive period as the English Premier League gears up for a flurry of fixtures.

Provided Covid doesn't interfere, Ronaldo and Manchester United are due to meet Newcastle on December 27, followed by a clash with Burnley three days later.

READ MORE: ‘Few know who I am’: Ronaldo’s girlfriend Rodriguez teases new Netflix show (VIDEO)

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies