We wish you a Messi Christmas: Argentina icon dances & smooches partner in festive party clip (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi proved his fancy footwork isn't confined to the football pitch as the Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star partied with wife Antonela Roccuzzo as they relaxed on a festive break.

Messi and his family have jetted back to his homeland to celebrate Christmas.

A clip shared on Roccuzzo's Instagram account showed her and the football superstar enjoying a dance together as Messi sings along before pulling in his partner for a quick kiss.

¡Son el uno para el otro! Una navidad llena de amor y alegría para Leo Messi y Antonela Roccuzzo. ¡Y a puro baile! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7sSX3Mq7t7 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 25, 2021

Dazzling in a striking red outfit, mother-of-three Roccuzzo also posted a festive treat for her 18 million followers with a picture alongside her husband in front of a Christmas tree.

Messi has plenty to celebrate approaching the end of another successful year in which he finally guided Argentina to major silverware as they won the Copa America.

On the club front, the 34-year-old made the shock switch from Barcelona to PSG, yielding mixed results at his new home thus far.

However, Messi's form in 2021 was enough for him to scoop a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or at the end of November.

PSG are not in action again until January 3, when they are scheduled to meet minnows Vannes in the French Cup round of 32.

Their first Ligue 1 match in the New Year is against Lyon on January 9, meaning Messi has plenty of time to put his feet up over the festive season.

Elsewhere, fellow football icon Cristiano Ronaldo shared a Christmas post with his 380 million Instagram followers, posing with his family on a staircase.

Ronaldo, 36, will likely be kept much busier than Messi over the festive period as the English Premier League gears up for a flurry of fixtures.

Provided Covid doesn't interfere, Ronaldo and Manchester United are due to meet Newcastle on December 27, followed by a clash with Burnley three days later.

