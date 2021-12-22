‘Few know who I am’: Ronaldo’s girlfriend Rodriguez teases new Netflix show (VIDEO)

The expectant mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, Georgina Rodriguez, has produced a glamorous teaser for a Netflix documentary which is expected to reveal what life is like as the partner of the planet's most famous athlete.

Manchester United forward Ronaldo plays a star role in the real-life drama about his Buenos Aires-born girlfriend, who he purportedly met in a Gucci store in 2016.

The self-aggrandizing six-part show has now been given a release date of January 27, according to Rodriguez, who posed on top of a large sculpture of her name in a dress and heels as part of a promotional post with the broadcasting platform.

"Many know my name," said the 27-year-old, who often portrays herself on multi-million dollar yachts and in exotic locations for the benefit of her legion of social media followers. "Few know who I am."

Netflix described the episodes as showing "what is behind the covers, the stories and the red carpets."

In one clip, an assistant can be seen telling the ever-modest Rodriguez: "You're a person with a big heart; I wish there were more people like you in the world."

Rodriguez tells the cameras: "My life was built – and today is still built – on the basis of love."

She is also seen praying to Jesus Christ in one sequence, adding: "God always accompanied me and gave me the strength to fight."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo appears to recall the moment when he first met Rodriguez as part of the documentary.

"That's when I went in and Geo was there," he says. "She was already done with work."

The 36-year-old Portugal captain also exclaims: "Georgina is the woman of my life, obviously. She's the woman I'm completely in love with."

The couple are currently expecting a boy and girl, which will take Ronaldo's brood up to six children.

They returned to England at the end of August, when Ronaldo rejoined Premier League heavyweights United in a shock move from Italian giants Juventus.