Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense.

Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.

The charge comes in addition to six counts of rape and one of sexual assault which Mendy has already been charged with.

Mendy stands accused of a total of eight offenses against five different women, with the rape charges concerning four women.

Three of the alleged crimes took place on October 11 2020, with one on January 2 2021, one on July 24 2021 and two on August 23 2021.

Mendy's co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, appeared alongside him at the hearing.

Matturie, of Greater Manchester, is accused of serious sex offences against young women.

Forty-year-old Matturie was said to have worn a tie in the dock, while Mendy did not.

Former Monaco star Mendy, of Cheshire, has been in custody since he was arrested on August 26.

The pair were remanded in custody at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool following the 40-minute hearing.

Their trial had been set for January but has now been rescheduled for June 27 or August 1 2022.

Judge Patrick Thompson said that a hearing on January 7 will deal with custody time and bail arrangements.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is then expected to take place on January 24.