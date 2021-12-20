Boxing star ‘Blonde Bomber’ has perfect put-down after breast implants question

Female boxing star Ebanie Bridges has put one Twitter user in his place after he asked if the Australian’s breast implants would “pop” if they were punched hard enough.

Bridges, 35, boasts a professional ring record of seven wins and just one loss and was responsible was of the women’s fights of the year when she and British rival Shannon Courtenay put on a 10-round war for the WBA bantamweight title back in April.

‘The Blonde Bomber’ has also made a name for herself as one of the more eye-catching female fight stars, typically donning skimpy outfits to show off her curves.

After Bridges posted a picture to her 86,000 Twitter followers of herself heading for a night out with friends, one cheeky response questioned the Aussie over her surgical enhancements.

“I have an honest question. Will those pop if they are punched real hard?” asked the user gong by the name Willie Montalbo.

I have a honest question. Will those pop if they are punched real hard?🤔 https://t.co/H4pqAcO0ze — Willie Montalbo (@WillieMontalbo) December 20, 2021

“Yes they will explode like big water balloons and drown my opponent with silicone,” replied Bridges, sharing a gif and a series of ‘clown’ emojis.

Yes they will explode like big water balloons and drown my opponent with silicone.. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/D2YyqMTKnXpic.twitter.com/aQUsNrNyAB — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) December 20, 2021

Bridges has spoken about stereotypes over her appearance and the belief among some that her curves mean she shouldn’t be taken seriously as a boxer.

“I am stereotyped for my looks – ‘pretty girls can't box and pretty girls aren’t smart’,” she said before her fight with Courtenay.

“Let’s be real. If I wore what everyone else wore, people wouldn’t be interested. I’d just be another fight.

“I’m trying to bring more eyes to the sport. You can criticize me as much as you like. But if I looked plain then you wouldn't even know this fight was happening.

“People will tune in to see if this girl wearing lingerie can actually fight, or is she just a model?”

Bridges, who has also worked as a math teacher in her homeland, added: “Doing weigh-ins is showing off my hard work. It’s something I enjoy. I make it a thing where my fans can interact with me. This is an entertainment business.

“This is something different that others aren’t doing. Why do I need to be the same as everyone else?

“Everyone wears underwear at weigh-ins. Do you want me to wear a paper bag?”

Back in 2009, model-turned-boxer Sarah Blewden was banned from fighting in the UK because of her implants after a medical expert ruled they were at risk of “capsular contracture” or distortion if they were repeatedly hit.

Elsewhere, the world of women’s MMA saw a high-profile case when fighter Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC debut in 2017 was thrown into doubt because of her enhanced chest, although she was eventually cleared to compete.

Bridges has often made light of attention on her ample chest, joking after her slugfest with Courtenay – which left her with heavy facial swelling – that she now had “eyes bigger than my boobs.”

No modelling for a few days 🤣😜 What a war blood guts and heart. pic.twitter.com/jzPIY3GIrQ — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) April 10, 2021

READ MORE: ‘No modeling for a few days’: ‘Blonde Bomber’ says huge boxing bruise confused facial recognition software (VIDEO)

Bridges recovered from her unanimous decision defeat to Courtenay by winning her next two bouts, both held in the UK, and looking ahead to bigger things in 2022.