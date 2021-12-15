Woman burned to death in car crash involving ex-NFL star

The 23-year-old woman who died in an alleged crash involving a former NFL player who is accused of driving under the influence burned to death in her car, a Nevada coroner has said.

Tina Tintor and her dog died in the fiery smash which authorities are blaming on former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs II, who they claim was driving drunk and far in excess of the local speed limit.

Police state that Ruggs' Corvette was travelling at a speed of 156mph in a 45mph zone before he collided with Tintor's Toyota Rav4, rupturing her gas tank and causing her car to be enveloped in flames, killing the victim and her golden retriever, Max.

Tintor "died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2", according to the coroner, who added that "other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs ... left forearm and (chest).

TMZ released surveillance video of just how fast former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was going before Tuesday's fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/7c3eP0nk2v — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2021

So the video from the accident tmz put out #RaiderNationpic.twitter.com/rF1fmbKexl — Phil Jones (@PhilJonesNFL) November 2, 2021

"The manner of her death was accidental."

A spokesperson for Clark County, where the crash took place, said that there were no "delays in response or in the attack on the fire", also saying that a fire captain on the scene maintained that "the passenger compartment was not survivable for anyone inside".

Subsequent testing revealed that Ruggs' blood alcohol content was 0.16 percent shortly after the crash – a figure which is twice the Nevada legal limit.

Police also indicated that a loaded handgun was found inside Ruggs' destroyed vehicle.

It was reported that Ruggs refused a sobriety test at the scene but later complied when he was transported to hospital.

Witnesses to the late night crash claim that they heard screams from inside Tintor's car but were unable to attempt a rescue because of the overwhelming fire and smoke.

Read more

Ruggs and his partner, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, were both hospitalized after the crash with unspecified injuries.

He was later charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence causing death or serious injury, as well as two felony counts of reckless driving and a misdemeanor weapon charge.

The 22-year-old was bailed for $150,000 but remains under house arrest. Local District Attorney Steve Wolfson indicated last month that Ruggs faces anywhere between two and 50 years in prison.

Ruggs, who was one of the most high-profile young wide receivers in the NFL, was released by the Raiders shortly after the accident.

He was in his second season with the team after being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft following a tremendously successful collegiate career with Alabama, where he won a national championship in 2017.

A preliminary hearing for the case is set for March 10.