UFC ‘Mom Champ’ row escalates

Amanda Nunes has hit back at rival Julianna Pena after the newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion claimed she was the promotion’s first real 'mom champ'.

Pena submitted Nunes in the second round of their 135lbs title clash at UFC 269 earlier in December, a result many described as the biggest shock MMA had ever witnessed.

After the contest, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' declared that she was the UFC’s first 'mom champ' because she had given birth to her daughter, Grace.

Nunes has a daughter, Raegan Ann, although partner and fellow MMA fighter Nina Nunes (formerly Ansaroff) was the one who gave birth.

“The UFC absolutely needs to create a new belt for me, and it needs to be the ‘Baddest Mom on the Planet’,” Pena said.

“I’m not trying to take away anything from Amanda. She’s a wonderful mother, but I gave birth to my daughter, and I feel like for giving birth, I am the first mom champ.”

Pena later said the comments had been “misinterpreted” and reiterated that she had meant no disrespect towards Nunes.

But ‘The Lioness’ has now made her own feelings clear in a message shared on Instagram.

“I may not have birthed my Daughter. If I wanted to I could have,” said the former two-weight champion.

“I chose to watch from the outside. After going through the IVF procedure with Nina.

"It was truly heartbreaking to see many women break down in the waiting room knowing they would never be able to carry their own and have to take another direction.

“This does not make these women any less of a MOM than Nina or I. As a MOM champion as well, I feel this needed to be said.”

The post earned support from the likes of fellow UFC mother Mackenzie Dern, while Pena herself replied: “agreed 100%”.

However, former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who is also a mother, wrote: "Nobody is questioning your role as a mother, nor your love for your daughter as anyone can see you are an amazing Mother.

"But I’m sure you can also appreciate what Nina went through to bring your daughter to this world.

"No one is less of a parent for not having birthed their baby, period.

"But athletes who have do have to battle some obstacles to get their bodies back to tip top performance."

Nunes said that she had nonetheless felt slighted by the comments.

"I respect what all birth mother athletes have went through and are able to return to their sports," the Brazilian replied to Tate.

"She didn’t say that. She said she was the first Mom champ. Meaning I’m not a mom. If she said it in an educated way, the way you did, it would be different.

"But, we all know what she was trying to say. She apologized so that’s the end of it. But, some women were hurt by the comment. I wanted to clear that up."

Elsewhere, Nina Nunes issued a post of her own in support of her partner.

“Not many know this, but I had a HORRIBLE delivery,” she wrote.

“I lost a lot of blood and went into shock. Amanda took care of Raegan and I for the first week of her life and everyday after.

“She is her MOM and a Champion. Any women out there who play the role of a mother, in any form, is a MOM.

"Thank you for being the best MOM Raegan could have.”

Amanda Nunes, 33, has dismissed speculation that she could retire in the wake of the shock defeat to Pena.

The Brazilian – who still holds the featherweight title and had been undefeated in 12 fights before her loss to Pena – has vowed to return to the Octagon with a rematch likely.

Pena, 32, has said she would welcome the chance to run it back with Nunes.