‘Disgusting leg-breaker’: Fans astonished as Spurs star Kane somehow escapes red card despite horror lunge (VIDEO)

19 Dec, 2021 17:27
Harry Kane avoided a dismissal for his challenge on Andy Robertson. © Twitter
Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane appeared to ride his luck after committing a reckless lunge on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during a fiery Premier League clash on Sunday.

Kane went in studs-first on the Liverpool full-back midway through the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving the Scotland star in a heap on the turf.

Replays showed just how badly England ace Kane had mistimed his tackle as his studs connected with Robertson’s lower right shin.

Despite anger from Liverpool players and the sidelines, Kane got off with a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney – much to the bemusement of many online.

“Kane is a very lucky boy. This is an easy sending off. Out of control, studs high, dangerous tackle. If Robertson plants that feet, it could have been worse,” said one observer.

“English players just enthusiastically mistime tackles, unlike cruel overseas hatchet men who love fouls,” tweeted journalist Duncan Alexander sarcastically. 

“Harry Kane with an absolutely disgusting leg breaking tackle, studs up. Naturally it’s not looked at by VAR,” said another fan.

The Premier League later clarified why Kane had not been given his marching orders, according to beIN Sports, saying the challenge had not had "the intensity or the point of contact" to warrant a red card. 

Kane had earlier ended his goal drought with a superb finish in the 13th minute to put Antonio Conte’s men in front.

The goal was Kane’s first of the Premier League season at home and just his second in total in the current campaign.

Spurs spurned good chances to take a 2-0 lead against Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers when both Son Heung-min and Dele Alli missed opportunities when they should have done better.

Aptly for many considering the damage Kane had almost done, it was Robertson who helped Liverpool get back into the game when his cross was headed in by Diogo Jota for the equalizer in the 35th minute.

The Scotsman then put his team in front when he struck in the 69th minute from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, a goal which was eventually cleared after a VAR check. 

However, the drama continued as Spurs pulled level with a strike from South Korean star Son five minutes later. 

Incredibly, Robertson himself was then handed a straight red card after a VAR review following his scything challenge on Emerson in the 77th minute. 

The incident-packed encounter ended 2-2 as Spurs continued their unbeaten Premier League start under new boss Conte, while Klopp’s visitors cut the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table to three points.

