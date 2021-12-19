Jake Paul lover Julia Rose takes aim at critics after KO win (PHOTOS)

Jake Paul’s model girlfriend Julia Rose sent a message loud and clear to his doubters after the YouTuber knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch in Florida on Saturday night.

Paul flattened Woodley with a devastating right hand in the sixth round of the contest, sending Woodley out cold onto the canvas and emphatically ending their rivalry.

The victory was former Disney star Paul’s fifth as a professional boxer as he continues to simultaneously infuriate and intrigue the combat sports community.

Paul’s fans are adamant that he is brining added appeal to the sport and can cut it among the pro ranks.

Yet the YouTuber's detractors continue to point to the fact that he has not faced a ring-worn fighter inside the squared circle and is effectively making a mockery of the sport.

One person with no time for the narrative of Paul being a fraud is Instagram personality and ‘Shagmag’ founder Rose.

She was in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa to witness Paul’s latest win, and later shared a gushing tribute to her man on social media.

“Stop doubting my f**king man,” wrote Rose, 27, on her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the beaten Woodley face-down and unconscious on the canvas.

Rose also shared a clip of her and Paul kissing after the bout, writing: “So f**king proud of you.”

Nicknamed ‘The Problem Child’, Paul had apparently imposed a sex ban with Rose leading up to his fight at the weekend but admitted that he had “messed up on occasion once or twice.”

“It’s noticeably different and I take more punishment in sparring if I do that,” Paul claimed.

Rose – who made headlines across the US for famously flashing her breasts on live TV at the 2019 baseball World Series – has been an ardent supporter of Paul as he pursues his boxing career.

Before he was due to fight British boxer Fury, Rose had even been dragged into the conversation by claiming that she was prepared to engage in a mud-wrestling match with Fury’s own social media influencer partner, Molly-Mae Hague.

Paul’s fight with Fury might have fallen by the wayside for now, but some of Rose’s fans will perhaps hope it can be revived purely for the prospect of seeing her face off against Hague while the men do battle in the ring.