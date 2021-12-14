Mourinho makes pledge after man, 23, suffers mysterious heart attack

There were shocking reported scenes at a top-flight Italian football match when a 23-year-old man had to be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest – leading home manager Jose Mourinho to make him a promise.

The famous Stadio Olimpico in Rome is said to have fallen into silence as news of the fan's predicament spread, with fans reportedly lowering their flags in solidarity while the stricken supporter was helped by medics using a defibrilator.

Some fans were so upset that they reportedly left the south curve area of the stadium, and the man suffered a second heart attack in the ambulance while he was being transported to hospital, according to Corriere della Sera via Forza Roma.

He is now said to be intubated and sedated in intensive care in the Gemelli Polyclinic, having undergone tests that reportedly ruled out 'complications'.

In the first half an hour of the Roma-Spezia game, a 30-year-old fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands. He was resuscitated with a defibrillator and rushed to the Gemelli Hospital, report La Gazzetta dello Sport. — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) December 13, 2021

The incident is not the first of its kind in recent months. The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was halted in October while a doctor in the crowd attended to a medical emergency involving a fellow supporter who was later said to have been 'stable and responsive'.

Mourinho, who guided Roma to a 2-0 win over Spezia in the match on Sunday, issued a message to the fan the following day.

"I only understood [what had happened] at the end," the former Serie A champion is quoted as saying.

"Let's hope everything goes well. In that case, if he gives me the address, I will send him the my jacket – so the next time he comes in this cold, he'll have my jacket."

The fan fell ill a day after Victor Lindelof was forced out of Manchester United's win at Norwich because he felt discomfort in his chest and was struggling to breathe.

United boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the defender's heart rate had been higher than normal when he withdrew him with 15 minutes remaining.

Lindelof's wife, Maja, said on her blog on Tuesday that the Sweden international had recovered at home and was undergoing tests.

Premier League legend Sergio Aguero is arguably the most high-profile footballer to have been hit by suspected heart problems this season.

The Manchester City record scorer is expected to announce his premature retirement as a result of his problem on Wednesday.