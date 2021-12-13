Manchester United shut down training after Covid outbreak

Manchester United have temporarily halted first-team operations at their training base as the club grapples with an outbreak of Covid-19. The team’s Premier League meeting with Brentford on Tuesday could be canceled.

“Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection,” the club said in a statement.

The Old Trafford giants did not name those who had tested positive, but said they were “isolating per Premier League protocols.”

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective,” it added.

“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

An official update following positive COVID-19 tests at the club.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 13, 2021

Reports emerged on Sunday that United were facing a spate of Covid cases just hours after their Premier League game at Norwich, where they earned a 1-0 win thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

They are not the only Premier League club to be affected by the virus as teams approach a traditionally congested fixture list during the festive period.

Tottenham Hotspur were forced to cancel their UEFA Europa Conference League match with Rennes last week after an outbreak in the Spurs squad.

Manager Antonio Conte confirmed 13 positive cases at the club, including eight players and the rest among staff.

The result of that match is now in the hands of UEFA after it was deemed unfeasible to find a date for the rescheduled game.

Rennes are expected to be awarded a 3-0 win, meaning Spurs exit the competition, although both teams were in the draw for the knockout stages on Monday while the matter is resolved.