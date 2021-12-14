Man Utd star’s wife issues update after heart scare that forced him out of game

The glamorous wife of Manchester United and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof has revealed her fears and issued an update after he was forced out of his side's win on Saturday because of chest pains and breathing difficulties.

Self-described influencer and designer Maja Lindelof, who has two children with the United star, watched on as the 27-year-old became the latest player to suffer a suspected heart problem.

Lindelof held his hand to his chest to indicate his discomfort with 15 minutes to go of United's 1-0 win at Norwich in the Premier League.

"It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very [worried] afterwards," said Lindelof, who married the former Benfica player in Sweden in 2018, via translation on her blog.

"Yesterday [Sunday] he did a lot of tests and he has had a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

"[It was] incredibly uncomfortable, especially when I could not get hold of him... it was a long [wait] before I got hold of someone on the team who updated me.

"Everything seems to be OK, as luck would have it, and we are waiting for answers to the final tests that will end tomorrow."

New United boss Ralf Rangnick revealed after the game that Lindelof had been "struggling to breathe".

The scare is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents including Christian Eriksen's ordeal at Euro 2020 in the summer and an issue for Sergio Aguero that is expected to cause the Premier League legend to announce his premature retirement this week.

"He can’t remember how it happened but he had a collision with another player," said Rangnick, adding that Lindelof's heart rate had been abnormally high. "After the game, we checked him."

Lindelof's partner said that the family had spent the day at home resting on Sunday.

"The plan was to bake [for] Christmas with friends but we had to bake ourselves instead," she said, calling the day "very cozy".

United's Premier League match at Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club.