Drogba panned for posing bizarre question to Women’s Ballon d’Or winner

Fans could not believe what they were watching as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba asked two bizarre questions to the best female footballer in the world at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Deadpanning Drogba was one of the star names taking part in the glitzy ceremony at the Chatelet Theater in Paris, where Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a seventh time.

As many of the planet's best-known footballers and the eyes of the world watched on, Drogba presented Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas with the Ballon D'or Feminin.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year then asked the Women's Champions League: "Who are you?"

The brief silence that ensued was reminiscent of the farce when football great Aga Hegerberg won the award in 2018.

On that occasion, DJ Martin Solveig unfathomably chose one of the finest moments of her career to ask Hegerberg whether she could 'twerk' – a sexually-provocative dance.

Hegerberg replied "no" and later played down the incident, with the saga leading to accusations of sexism from sports stars included tennis ace Andy Murray.

Fans were shocked by 43-year-old Drogba's remark. "Crying at that 'who are you?' comment," said one. "Drogba low-key calling Alexia Putellas a random person."

Others could not understand why Drogba asked the five-time Women's Champions League winner if she was happy at winning the most prestigious individual award in her sport.

"Drogba is so uninterested in giving [the award] to Alexia," claimed one viewer.

"Drogba is just being honest," said another. "He has never watched women's football."

Midfielder Putellas, who has scored well over 100 goals during a spell at Barca spanning almost a decade, posed alongside Messi afterwards.

The 27-year-old succeeded US Women's National Team captain Megan Rapinoe as the winner of the award.

Her mother and sister joined her on stage next to Drogba as she basked in the glow of becoming the third Ballon d'Or Feminin winner.

The UEFA Women’s Player of the Year's 26 goals last season included a penalty against Chelsea in Barca's 4-0 Women's Champions League final victory.

The Spain international had earlier shared footage of herself flying to Paris with her Instagram following of more than 571,000.