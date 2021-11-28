Boxer Lopez branded ‘sore loser’ in online roasting after humbling Kambosos loss

Fans and fighters have roasted boxer Teofimo Lopez for his poor sportsmanship after the American fighter surrendered his unified lightweight championship to unheralded Aussie George Kambosos Jr.

Lopez, 24, was expected to make light work of his mandatory challenger on Saturday in New York but soon became aware he was in a fight when he was knocked down in the first after Kambosos landed an crushing overhand right.

The champion, who defeated Vasily Lomachenko in his last outing, returned the favor in the tenth, knocking Kambosos down in what was becoming an increasingly difficult fight to call – but the undefeated Australian fighter rallied and finished on the ascendency as the fight went the distance.

Lopez, who was showing signs of the bruising encounter on his face, particularly with a nasty gash above his left eye, seemed confident of victory when the judges' decision was read aloud – only for his confidence to turn to shock when Kambosos was announced as the winner and the new unified lightweight world champion.

"I believed in myself, I backed myself," Kambosos said in the ring afterward. "I thought, 'I'm going to hit him hard and put him down', and the fight changed off that [knockdown]. I'm an unbelievable boxer. I can't believe how good I boxed."

Lopez, though, wasn't quite so happy and quickly interrupted Kambosos' time on the mic.

"Hey. Hell of a fighter, but I won tonight. Everybody knows that," Lopez said to a chorus of boos from the audience.

"The referee raised my hand. I won tonight. I don’t care what anybody says, yo. I won tonight. At the end of the day, I’ve been here. I’ve done that.

"Look, I ain’t no sore loser. I take my wins like I take my losses."

Social media, though, wasn't quite so convinced.

Champions take losses really hard…. But umm this ain’t it. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 28, 2021

Is Teo serious? Ass got outboxed! Sit his wack ass down somewhere — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

Sore loser man. I don’t like that shit. GTF out the ring — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

"Champions take losses really hard… But umm, this ain’t it," wrote women's boxing icon Claressa Shields.

"Is Teo serious? Ass got outboxed. Sit his wack ass down somewhere," added boxer Demond Nicholson.

"Sore loser, man. I don’t like that sh*t. [Get the f*ck] out the ring," Nicholson added in a subsequent tweet.

The loss was the first for Lopez in his 17-fight professional career. Kambosos, meanwhile, retained his undefeated record (20-0) and has set his sights on a clash with the 26-0 American fighter Devin Haney next.