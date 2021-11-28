‘I was so scared’: ‘Big Liz’ Women’s NBA superstar makes OnlyFans move

Women's NBA superstar Liz Cambage has joined OnlyFans, admitting that she decided to "just do it" because she believes "every other girl" is on the racy subscription site.

Towering Australian Cambage, who holds the WNBA record for the number of points scored in a single game, can be seen holding a basketball while posing in a sports bra and pair of shorts on the site.

The London-born 30-year-old's account has already accrued thousands of likes on the site, which is popular among adult content producers and offers subscribers the chance to pay for exclusive material.

"Welcome to the party," the Las Vegas Aces center told her admirers by way of introduction.

Alongside a photo which is only visible to subscribers, she then wrote: "Haters can kiss my."

No stranger to risque photoshoots, Cambage is an ambassador for pop star and model Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

She posed in a tiny see-through outfit for the benefit of her Instagram following of more than 900,000 on Saturday, cupping her chest and writing: "Big Liz with a body like Barbie."

Cambage has already had an eventful year. In May, the 2012 London Olympic Games bronze medalist threatened to quit the Tokyo Games because of what she perceived as a lack of diversity in a set of promotional photos shot by the Australian Olympic Committee.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion mystified some by adding that "fake tan doesn't equal diversity" in an apparent reference to a rugby sevens player.

After criticizing "white-washed Australia", Cambage withdrew from this summer's showpiece following allegations of incidents including an altercation with a rival player during the Opals' preparations in Las Vegas for the Games.

Announcing her absence from the Games, Cambage confessed that she had been taking daily medication to control her anxiety and said that she was "a long way from where I want and need to be".

Cambage has previously admitted that the prospect of making "crazy" money from OnlyFans was enticing.

"Every other girl is on OnlyFans at the moment, all the influencers – so I thought, 'just do it,'" the 6ft8in star told The Herald Sun via MailOnline.

"I was so scared to actually do it. But I had my friends and family push me and say, 'don't worry what anyone says – people are either going to love you or hate you regardless.'"

Cambage was named a WNBA All-Star for a fourth time this year and the third time in four years.

The two-time WNBA champion was seen partying with MMA fighter Valerie Loureda after the flyweight won her most recent bout earlier this month.