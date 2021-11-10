‘Grown man dressed as a schoolgirl’: England ace roasted for magazine cover – but it’s ‘toxic masculinity’ if you don’t like it

England and Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been widely roasted after photos of him on a magazine cover appearing to be dressed as a schoolgirl with a pink handbag spread online.

The striker already known for his unconventional dress sense pushed the envelope even further with his appearance on the front of The Homme Plus Mag.

A popular football account on Twitter shared the cover on its account with a caption that read: "Dominic Calvert-Lewin has levels of sauce you or I could only dream of."

Quite predictably, reaction was mixed.

"Is this what you call sauce?" someone asked.

"I’d call it dressing up as an 11-year-old girl on her first day at school but what do I know."

"Can't say wearing a skirt is sauce/drip we want, mate. But whatever floats your boat," was another remark along those lines.

So too was: "I'd rather be completely sauceless."

"Looks like Dora the Explorer attending a funeral," was one of the most popular wisecracks on the matter.

"And she's not happy about it," was a reply to that.

"So I’m ok with Calvert Lewin being who he wants to be," added another fan, before cautioning: "What I’m struggling with is a grown man dressing in a girls school uniform.

"Happy to be educated, but if you went to drop your kids off at school and there was a bloke stood outside in a girls school uniform, would that be ok?"

Anyone who didn't approve of Calvert-Lewin's act was slammed for their "toxic masculinity".

"All the people saying he shouldn’t wear that are prime and samples of toxic masculinity," was a remark saying just that.

"We wonder why men’s mental health is so bad and you look at these comments."

As some tried to point out that the 24-year-old is actually wearing shorts and not a skirt, others meanwhile simply didn't care.

"While it’s not an outfit I would wear, fair play to him doing what he wants to do," chimed in one onlooker.

"Whoever made the rules to say men can’t wear a skirt?! Or pink etc etc."

"Not how I would choose to dress, but fair play to him," was similar praise.