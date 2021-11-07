 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosion destroys cafe near Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea frontier (VIDEO)
HomeSport News

Novak’s revenge: Djokovic dethrones Medvedev in thriller to bag Paris Masters title in tussle of tennis top 2 in the world (VIDEO)

7 Nov, 2021 17:05
Get short URL
Novak’s revenge: Djokovic dethrones Medvedev in thriller to bag Paris Masters title in tussle of tennis top 2 in the world (VIDEO)
Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev (inset, right) at the Paris Masters © Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Novak Djokovic overcame losing the first set to beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters and go some way to avenging his US Open final defeat, winning a final lauded by viewers for the level of its quality.

In a hugely-anticipated final between the two best players in the world on form and ranking, Medvedev broke Djokovic early on his way to taking the first set 6-4.

That seemed to provoke brilliant Djokovic to raise his level, storming back to reply with a 6-3 second-set win.

The Serb saved three break points when he was 5-3 ahead during that set, noticeably mixing up his play.

A 16-point game ended with a Djokovic ace as he appeared to be growing in confidence in an ominous sign for his Russian opponent.

Despite breaking back after going 5-1 down in the third set, Medvedev could not repeat that feat in the remainder of the decider, succumbing 5-3.

The result continues a compelling battle for supremacy between the superstars which has now seen the identity of the winner change hands in each of their last six matches against each other.

Two of those matches have been Grand Slam finals this year: Djokovic won the Australian Open in straight sets before Medvedev repeated the trick on the man who is rapidly becoming his arch-rival at the US Open final.

That truly announced Medvedev as the likely successor to Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the dominant modern player.

Djokovic won the tournament for a sixth time and recorded a record-breaking 37th ATP Masters 1000 title.

He has now won six of his ten ATP meetings with Medvedev, although it was only Djokovic's third victory in his seven most recent contests against the 25-year-old.

The showdown represented the first Paris final to feature the top two players in the ATP rankings since Swedish great Stefan Edberg played German icon Boris Becker in the 1990 final.

The next major event is the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, which run from November 14.

Also on rt.com ‘It should not have been allowed’: Russia accused of cheating as ‘amazing’ female tennis stars hail ‘unbelievable’ cup win (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies