Dramatic new twists in on-off Icardi relationship rollercoaster after alleged mistress ‘sent sexual content to 4 Argentina stars’

PSG star Mauro Icardi's relationship travails with wife Wanda appear to have taken a dramatic new turn, including new allegations surfacing that his reported mistress sent sexual content to other Argentinean players.

Former Argentina forward Icardi and his glamorous spouse have been involved in a convoluted series of episodes in recent weeks, with his partner and agent removing all trace of him from her hugely-followed social media platforms at one point.

That was widely thought to have been a response to Icardi allegedly being unfaithful with model and actress China Suarez, although she denied any involvement while the Paris player took time away from training at one point to deal with his apparent personal whirlwind.

Despite Wanda posting that Icardi had "ruined" their family "for a sl*t", the couple appeared to have reconciled after the former Inter Milan hotshot unfollowed everyone except his wife and posted public messages amounting to a plea for forgiveness.

The pair had posed together again and shared pictures of themselves with their children, with all seeming well following a turbulent period even by the standards of a football power couple.

There was another huge twist on Wednesday, though. According to a report in Spain, Wanda has now split from Icardi after discovering that he lied to her about meeting Suarez in person.

"Wanda Nara is separated," broadcaster Yanina Latorre is quoted to have told Los Angeles de la Manana by Marca.

"I spoke to her [on Wednesday] morning. The phrase she said to me was, 'I'm alone, I want to be well.'"

Latorre is said to have revealed that Wanda is angry after receiving an email alleging that Icardi did meet Suarez – contrary to the assurances he purportedly gave his fuming lover.

Clarin went even further in elaborating on the sensationally sordid alleged details of how Wanda found out – reporting that she was sent footage of Suarez masturbating which had been directed to Icardi and other players.

"They contacted Wanda and sent her the videos of China Suarez practicing self-satisfaction," Latorre reportedly told the program.

"It must be recorded and sent to the boys she likes. So they are Icardi and four more footballers. Three live in Europe.

"Emails with a lot of detail began to arrive to Wanda Nara – details that only China and Icardi could know.

"[Suarez] spent [a] weekend in September in Paris. He would have bought her tickets but denies it."

Icardi has now closed his Instagram account, with Marca also claiming that he became involved with transexual actress Guendalina Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute in PSG's 2-2 draw at German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.