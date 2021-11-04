‘Deep sorrow’: Grief as 24yo former goal of the season-winning hockey player dies 11 days after collapse on ice

Doctors have been unable to save a hockey player who suddenly collapsed on the ice during a game in Slovakia.

Boris Sadecki was playing for the Bratislava Capitals, of the Ice HL, when he fell to the floor during a match against the Dornbirn Bulldogs on October 29.

Medics are said to have spent several minutes attending to the 24-year-old, resuscitating him before transporting him to hospital, where he had spent 11 days before his passing was announced.

In a statement, the team asked for no further information to be made publicly available about Sadecki's death for the time being.

Very sad. 🇸🇰 F Boris Sadecky (@bratislavaCAPS) has passed away just at age 24. Trencin-born center collapsed in @betathomeICE away game at @DECBulldogs on 29. Oct.He played 52 games in the @khl_eng for @hcslovanba, before moving to the ICEHL he played in @Tipos_extraliga. pic.twitter.com/wTsxxZkFmo — Robert Ďurkáč (@RDurkac) November 3, 2021

"It is with deep sadness in our hearts and regret that we announce the death of our player," added club director Dusan Pasek.

"Our condolences to family and friends. We ask everyone to respect his family's privacy."

Born in the Slovak city of Trencin, Sadecki represented his local professional hockey team in various spells across nine years and went on to make 52 appearances for Kontinental Hockey League [KHL] side Slovan.

Recognized by Slovakia at youth levels, he made his single appearance for his country's senior team during the 2017/18 season.

The forward was in his first season with the Capitals and had scored seven points in 11 league games.

"I will never forget your performances in blue," wrote one fan on Facebook, recalling a goal Sadecki scored for Slovan which Hockey City said had won the KHL's goal of the season in the same year he made his international debut.

"My condolences to the whole family. A [significant moment of] mourning for Slovak hockey. Rest in peace."

Another said: "A week ago [he scored a] hat-trick. A few years ago, the most beautiful goal in the KHL for Slovan. RIP."

A scheduled match between the Vienna Capitals and EC-KAC Klagenfurt on Wednesday was canceled as a mark of respect following the tragedy.