Absolute VAR-nage: Brazilian fans trash video referee system, scrap in stands in wild scenes (VIDEO)

Brazilian football fans have gone viral for trashing the VAR set-up, fighting one another through glass, and allegedly racially abusing the visiting support during a top-flight match between Gremio and Palmeiras.

The incidents occurred during and after a 3-1 win for visitors Palmeiras in the Serie A clash at Gremio on Sunday.

And while the victory kept the Sao Paulo giants in the title race and seven points behind runaway Atletico Mineiro in the Brasileirao, Gremio remain firmly in the relegation zone second from bottom and seven points from safety.

Considering that they won South America's equivalent to the Champions League, the Copa Libertadores, just four years ago, the developments mark a dramatic fall from grace for Gremio.

VAR causing all sorts of DRAMA in Brazil. Gremio fans invaded the pitch to destroy the VAR system after they lost 3-1 at home.

After the full-time whistle blew, some of their fans had clearly had enough and stormed onto the pitch to express their dismay.

Heading straight for the VAR set-up, as the players rushed to the tunnel to safety, mostly-topless thugs trashed the technology due to a penalty awarded on the stroke of half time that allowed Palmeiras to cancel out Diego Souza's 12th minute opener.

They also threw advertising boards and chairs around near the touchline before heading back to the stands, as police in riot gear advanced.

Torcida do Grêmio depredando carros no estacionamento da Arena!

Later gaining access to the stadium's internal car park, globoesporte reported that angry fans clashed with the cops there and several of them were apprehended.

To the domestic media giant, the local sports court's prosecutor Ronaldo Botelho Piacente explained it will open a case against the club which could see them forced to play up to 10 home matches in a neutral venue in addition to receiving a $18,000 fine as per breaking the rules on pitch invasions.

No context Brazilian football

The trouble wasn't done there, however, with opposing fans filmed bizarrely attempting to land punches on one another through glass that separated the home and away ends.

Earlier in the fixture, a Gremio enthusiast was also caught on camera appearing to make monkey gestures towards a Palmeiras counterpart.

Torcedor do Grêmio imita macaco para torcedores do Palmeiras.Até quando!

But the Porto Alegre outfit's support unfortunately have previous with this.

In 2014, Patricia Moreira was shot by ESPN screaming "monkey" at Santos goalkeeper Aranha and later lost her job, had her home attacked and set on fire, and received death threats on social media.

Casa de torcedora do Grêmio Patrícia Moreira é alvo de novo ataque. Agora, tentativa de incêndio

Back on the pitch, matters get no easier for Gremio, who travel to flying league leaders Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday and then face sixth-place bitter rivals Internacional across town on Saturday.