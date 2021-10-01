Football fans ‘throw bottles of urine at each other’ at West Ham Europa League clash, while trouble continues in France (VIDEO)

West Ham and Rapid Vienna fans reportedly threw open bottles of urine at each other during a Europa League clash on Thursday night, while elsewhere trouble continued in France when Marseille and Galatasary's match was suspended.

Thanks to strikes from Declan Rice and Said Benrahma in the 29th and 94th minutes, the Hammers maintained their 100% record thus far in Europe's second-tier competition.

They sit comfortably atop of Group H on six points, but lamentable scenes in the stands of the London Stadium broke out as England international Rice tapped his effort into the back of the net.

More specifically, the goal sparked conflict between a pocket of home and away fans.

According to reports of accounts from police officers at the match, open bottles of urine were thrown by both sets of supporters while punters on social media suggested that other objects had also been launched.

The trouble died down for what remained of the fixture as Vienna also had a VAR penalty appeal turned down.

But then at full time, certain supporters traveling from Austria in the away end decided to try and take their anger out on police officers.

Confronting the authorities, some were caught on camera allegedly throwing punches at them.

The West Han fans have gone now and the Rapid supporters have decided throwing punches at the police is a good idea pic.twitter.com/mqyW0G2vCy — Tom Clark (@_thomasjclark) September 30, 2021

No arrests yet but "think that is coming soon mate" was the reply from one of the officers #WHUFC#UEL — Tom Clark (@_thomasjclark) September 30, 2021

Kicking off between a section of Rapid Vienna fans who don’t want to leave - some of whom have made it into that corner tunnel - and police at the London Stadium. West Ham fans have long gone. @MirrorFootballpic.twitter.com/13Ahea5syA — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) September 30, 2021

Down in France, violence in the stands again came to the forefront with regular offenders Marseille once more front and center.

So out of control was the fracas between their fans and those of visiting Galatasary, as they threw flairs at one another and clashed, that referee Pawel Raczkowski had to pause the action at the Stade Velodrome on 39 minutes.

Match arrêté au stade vélodrome affrontement entre supporters turque et marseillais . pic.twitter.com/B9o7Bqb3FL — strike.exclus🦂🚨 (@strike_exclus) September 30, 2021

The Marseille v Galatasaray game was temporarily suspended following clashes between rival fans tonight pic.twitter.com/JX3PFAjVzA — FootballAwaydays (@Awaydays23) September 30, 2021

Play did not resume for around eight minutes as stewards battled to tame the offending parties.

And even Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim and both team captains Fernando Muslera and Dimitri Payet made an attempt to appeal to the troublemakers.

This fell on deaf ears, though, and riot police had to be called in to restore peace and let play resume in the 0-0 draw.

Yet the debacle is just the latest in a long line of such incidents that have plagued French football this season.

On opening weekend of the new 2021/2022 Ligue 1 campaign, Nice and Marseille fans rioted when Payet threw a bottle into the crowd that had been aimed at him during a postponed tie set to be replayed on October 27 at a neutral ground.

Then last month, the Marseille faithful did battle with their Metz counterparts in another 0-0 stalemate as Lille vs Lens also had to be halted.