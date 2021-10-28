 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Facebook's Zuckerberg announces company rebranding as 'Meta'
‘This can’t be real’: MLB fans in hysterics as animal rights watchdog PETA deems the term ‘bullpen’ insensitive to cows

28 Oct, 2021 18:42
The 'bullpen' could change name to be more respectful to cow right © Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Agustin Marcarian / Reuters
Animal rights group PETA has called on baseball chiefs to change the term 'bullpen' to something a little less offensive to cows, such as 'arm barn', after complaining that the word "mocks the misery of sensitive animals".

PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, have long positioned themselves as a voice for mistreated animals – something which only the most sociopathic in society would fundamentally disagree with.

But the watchdog has occasionally come under fire for what some see as overstepping their boundaries when it comes to ethics and animal rights.

And judging by the latest decree by the group, this seems to be one of those occasions. 

"As the World Series turns into a pitching duel, PETA is pitching a proposal to the baseball world," they announced.

"Strike out the word 'bullpen,' which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term. PETA's suggestion? The arm barn.

"Words matter, and baseball 'bullpens' devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals," added PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

"PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the 'arm barn' instead."

According to RT Sport's analysis, the term 'bullpen' has been used in baseball since the 1870s – and has since migrated to several other definitions, also including holding cells used by police to detain criminals.

It has also been used by Marvel comics to describe their array of writers – 'The Marvel Bullpen' – as well as its original meaning as a holding pen for, well, bulls.

Given that the term has been associated with baseball for around 150 years, it would take a gigantic effort to change the word at this point in time – and surely the term 'arm barn' isn't the one that's going to replace it.

"Does PETA know what baseballs and baseball glove are made with?" asked one fan in response to the report.

"The cows myst have discussed this during their recent town hall meeting," joked another. "Just very upset and finally had enough."

"They got this from [satirical site] The Onion... this can't be real," said a third.

