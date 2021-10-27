Ander Herrera is the latest PSG star targeted by thugs as he is ‘robbed by prostitute after stopping at red light in public park’

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera had his cell phone and wallet stolen after a 'prostitute entered his car and rifled through his glove box', according to reports emerging from the French capital.

Former Manchester United star Herrera, 32, was stopped at a red light in the Bois de Boulogne in the west of the city when, according to reports from Le Point, a woman described as a 'prostitute' entered his car and began looking through his possessions while Herrera was sitting in the driver's seat.

The player, who was named by French outlet 20Minutes, was then reportedly told to drive to a specific location if he wanted to retrieve his possessions – with reports stating that Herrera complied with the thief's demands.

Herrera is understood to have told police that he observed the woman holding something in her hand which he took to be a weapon, and therefore agreed to her requests. Further reporting states that Herrera drove the woman to the requested location and he was indeed given his phone back.

The player, who has reserved the right to file a complaint with French police, is understood to have been robbed of around $234.

Paris Saint-Germain have yet to comment on the reports.

Herrera's misfortune is the latest in a series of criminal acts to have taken place against PSG players in recent times, with several high-profile players being targeted.

They include Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, who revealed that around €500,000 ($580,000) worth of goods had been stolen from his home while he was on duty with the club.

The Di Maria incident even prompted PSG bosses to substitute the Argentine from a game with Nantes after receiving information of the burglary.

PSG officials have reportedly paid for round-the-clock security for their players' homes after Brazil defender Marquinhos was also targeted by home invading thugs – leading to his father being beaten to he "face, chest and ribs", according to local reports.

Champions League regular Herrera has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, including four goals and two assists in 14 appearances.

The ex-Athletic Blibao and Zaragoza ace was left out entirely for the first time in the current campaign on Sunday, when PSG failed to ignite in a goalless draw at Marseille.

He will hope to be involved again when Paris play the first of three matches in eight days on Friday, hosting reigning champions Lille before traveling to Leipzig and Bordeaux.