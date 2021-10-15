‘SMOKED’: Fans stunned as ‘kickboxing GOAT’ Petrosyan suffers savage KO & rival runs around body of unconscious opponent (VIDEO)

Combat sports fans were left stupefied after Armenian-Italian kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan was handed a brutal knockout defeat by Thai sensation Superbon Banchamek in their ONE Championship title bout.

Petrosyan, 35, is widely considered the greatest kickboxer of all time but was on the end of a savage second-round head-kick KO as he took on Superbon for the inaugural ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing world title at the promotion’s ‘First Strike’ show in Singapore.

What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike#WeAreONE#ONEChampionshippic.twitter.com/rQzZqEswSx — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 15, 2021

After felling Petrosyan with a right kick to the head, the overjoyed Superbon raced around the cage screaming in joy as his rival lay flat and unconscious on the canvas.

Online, fans were stunned at the conclusion.

“From the Doctor to the Patient,” said one fan, referring to Petrosyan’s nickname.

“Superbon just knocked out one of the greatest. That knock out was scary gossshhhh!!!!!” said another.

“Insanity,” said another.

HOLY S***! Superbon has done the impossible, finishing Giorgio Petrosyan in the second round! Your new ONE Championship Kickboxing Featherweight Champion.@ONEChampionship | #ONEFirstStrikepic.twitter.com/eekfwmYQrn — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) October 15, 2021

Here's the money shot, Superbon knocks out Giorgio Petrosyan OUT COLD 🥶 #ONEFirstStrike@ONEChampionshippic.twitter.com/2Ekxj9KUl9 — Matias Andres MMA 🇸🇪 🇨🇱 🇰🇭 (@MatiasAndresMMA) October 15, 2021

“I can’t believe this just happen. The GOAT got knocked out. I’m mad shook right now,” said another stunned onlooker.

“The legend got absolutely SMOKED,” wrote one shocked observer.

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker, similarly in disbelief, said he was “going to pretend that never happened.”

I'm going to pretend that never happened..... — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 15, 2021

Petrosyan boasts more than 100 wins in his remarkable career, winning a host of world titles along the way and also scooping the ONE Championship Featherweight Grand Prix prize in 2019.

However, on this occasion he met his match against Superbon, 31, the colorful Muay Thai king who recently challenged former two-weight UFC king Conor McGregor to a crossover contest.