 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Police blame violence in America, pursue gunman after college football game row ends in fatal shooting outside Alabama home

12 Oct, 2021 23:06
Get short URL
Police blame violence in America, pursue gunman after college football game row ends in fatal shooting outside Alabama home
Two men rowed with fatal consequences over the game between Texas A&M and Alabama © Thomas Shea / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Police have pleaded with people to stop resorting to violence to settle disputes after a row over a college football game in the US escalated into a fatal shooting, with officers identifying a suspect they want to arrest.

The incident kicked off during Texas A&M’s shock 41-38 win over top-ranked team Alabama, according to Bessemer Police.

A pair of men who had gathered to see the much-hyped showdown in a Birmingham, Alabama suburb began arguing over which was the better team, forcing the homeowner to ask them to vacate the premises, according to the New York Post.

"Once outside the residence, shots were fired," cops added in a statement.

Also on rt.com NFL boss leaves team after emails emerge calling Biden a ‘p*ssy’, using racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms

Up to 10 people who had been at the property to watch the game ran outside and found that 27-year-old Kealand Pickens had suffered several gunshot wounds to his torso, the report said.

The victim was reportedly rushed to a Birmingham hospital and later pronounced dead at around 03.20 AM in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The suspected shooter fled before police had been able to respond. "We have identified our shooter and we’re looking to arrest him soon," Lieutenant Christian Clemons told the Post.

Also on rt.com ‘It’s ruining her life’: Mother of girl in viral party clip with NFL coach Meyer concerned about daughter’s wellbeing (VIDEO)

"It is rare. I’m trying to remember and I can’t remember a time when we had a death over a college football game."

College football-associated violence has occurred in the past, but "nothing to this stature" has ever been witnessed in the area, Clemons insisted.

"This is another case of people resorting to violence in order to resolve their differences," he said.

"There are better alternatives to solve your differences than resorting to violence."

Also on rt.com ‘He’s about to take a leave of absence’: NFL coach Meyer in hot water as clip emerges ‘showing him flirting with college students’

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies