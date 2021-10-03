‘He’s about to take a leave of absence’: NFL coach Meyer in hot water as clip emerges ‘showing him flirting with college students’
Meyer, who is one of the most successful college coaches in history, has endured a rough start to his NFL career after going winless through his first four games in charge of the Jaguars – equaling the number of losses he suffered during his entire six-year stint at Ohio State.
Last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a particularly tough one to take after his side surrendered an early advantage to capitulate late on against the Ohio-based team to cap what was a miserable start to the NFL season.
Meyer – known by his nickname 'The Dublin Dad' – has gained a reputation throughout his college career as being a sore loser on the rare occasions when it has happened.
And after the dispiriting loss to the Bengals, reports indicate that the 57-year-old headed to one of the two bars he owns in the state to drown his sorrows – and, as video evidence suggests, get to know the clientele a bit better.
Meyer, who is married, appears to be seen wearing an Ohio State-branded jumper in the video, suggesting that it was recorded on Saturday of last week after Meyer was thought to have attended the Ohio State vs Rutgers game.
It remains to be seen what type of fallout – if any – this will have for Meyer and the Jaguars organization, but judging by the reactions on Twitter, NFL fans are going for the jugular.
"Urban Meyer tomorrow: 'I have decided to step away from the game of football for the next eight months to seek treatment for a addiction to almost having sex,'" read one response to the footage on social media.
"The Dublin Dad has still got it!" said another.
"Urban Meyer is about to take a leave of absence," predicted another.
Meyer will have some time away from the cameras this weekend as his Jaguars team aren't due back on the gridiron until next Sunday's clash with the Tennessee Titans – but one suspects that NFL fans, nor perhaps his family, will let him off without throwing a little heat his way first.Also on rt.com NFL coach Meyer under investigation by players’ union after admitting that vaccination status was key decider in roster cuts
