 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plane crashes near California high school, fire crews rush to destroyed buildings (VIDEOS)
HomeSport News

Russian speed skater Ruslan Zakharov dies in ‘tragic incident after being struck by vehicle on morning of 23rd birthday’

11 Oct, 2021 19:31
Get short URL
Russian speed skater Ruslan Zakharov dies in ‘tragic incident after being struck by vehicle on morning of 23rd birthday’
Ruslan Zakharov © Instagram / russianskating
Ruslan Zakharov, who medalled at the Junior World Championships in 2017, has died after reportedly being hit by a car while jogging on the morning of his 23rd birthday in his hometown of Khabarovsk.

Zakharov, who won the bronze 500m medal at the 2017 championship in Helsinki, was admitted to intensive care following the accident but never regained consciousness after the accident, which the International Skating Union says took place took place on his birthday.

The Russian skater had developed a reputation as a prodigious talent early in his career, with his potential going a long way towards securing bronze at the 2017 tournament in Finland and placing highly at the Skating Union Junior World Championships, while also being a multiple Russian champion.

Shortly after the tragic accident, the Russian Skating Union released a statement on social media in which they expressed their sorrow at Zakharov's passing.

"As a result of the tragic incident, the medallist of the Junior World Championships, the winner of the Junior World Cup in speed skating, multiple winner of the Russian Championship Ruslan Zakharov passed away," they said via translation. 

"The Russian Skating Union expresses deep condolences to Ruslan's family, friends and relatives."

The ISU added its sympathies to Zakharov's family and friends in its announcements.

Also on rt.com ‘Ride in peace’: Tributes pour in for Superbike racer Dean Berta Vinales, 15, following his death after crash in Spain

According to the Khabarovsk police traffic department, the accident is thought to have taken place at around 6.10am local time on Sunday.

"The driver, while driving a Toyota Dyna, made a collision with a pedestrian who was moving in the same direction on the carriageway in the presence of sidewalk," the authority said in a statement.

It was also reported by mk.ru that Zakharov suffered a severe head injury after being hit by the car which led to his death.

Also on rt.com Police investigating possible foul play after former youth international footballer, 31, is found dead in car in Greece

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies