Police investigating possible foul play after former youth international footballer, 31, is found dead in car in Greece

5 Oct, 2021 18:16
Nikos Tsoumanis © YouTube / AllAboutARIS TV
Police are investigating suspected foul play following the death of a footballer who was found dead in a car at the age of 31 on Tuesday, shocking the local community and sending domestic Greek football into mourning.

Left-back Nikos Tsoumanis was reported missing by his girlfriend and relatives hours before authorities found him in a coastal suburb of Greece's second-largest city, Kalamaria.

The former Greece under-21 international was rushed to hospital, with doctors unable to resuscitate him.

According to Greek media, the defender died from suffocation involving tie wraps and his hands also bound.

Police will continue to probe Tsoumanis' death in a bid to confirm whether it was of a suspicious nature.

Tsoumanis had been plying his trade for Makedonikos again after originally graduating from their academy12 years ago.

Born in Ioannina, he played for eight other clubs in total and racked up 126 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

In a statement, one of his former clubs, PAE Veria, said: "The unfortunate loss of Nikos Tsoumanis spread sadness throughout the family of our Association. [The club] expresses its sincere condolences to his family."

Makedonikos had been playing in the Greek third tier, which is known as the Gamma league.

