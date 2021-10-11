UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell arrested and jailed on charges of domestic violence

One of the world's most famous MMA stars, Chuck Liddell, is in a Los Angeles jail after the former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

Liddell, 51, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following reports of an alleged incident in the fighter's home at Hidden Hills in California.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that a verbal altercation had developed into a physical one, according to TMZ – with reports indicating that alleged victim is Liddell's wife.

Further reporting states that she did not require medical treatment, and Liddell's bail has been set at $20,000.

Liddell married his wife, Heidi Northcott, more than a decade ago and the couple have two children.

'The Iceman', as he was known throughout his career, was one of mixed martial arts's first true breakout stars in the era before the likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor became globally-recognized household names.

He fought almost exclusively at 205lbs during his combat career, but was listed as being 240lbs on his police booking sheet.

Also on rt.com 'In a street fight, I'd win': UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell says he'd KO 'Iron' Mike Tyson on the streets

Liddell won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2005 as part of a trilogy of fights against fellow MMA icon Randy Couture.

He would go on to defend his title on several occasions, including against another rival, Tito Ortiz, before his reign was ended when he was knocked out by Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in 2007. He would win just one more fight throughout the rest of his career.

Liddell came out of retirement in 2018 to take on old foe Ortiz on a card held by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, but was defeated by first-round knockout.