Viewers stunned as FIRE BREAKS OUT on live TV at stadium where England are due to play Andorra in World Cup qualifier (VIDEO)

8 Oct, 2021 14:40
A fire broke out at the stadium where England are set to play Andorra. © Reuters / Twitter @SkySportsNews
A fire has broken out at Andorra's Estadi Nacional, which is where the tiny country's national football team are set to play England in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Videos of the blaze circulated on social media.

The fire began during a Sky Sports update on the Three Lions' preparation, which caused the British broadcaster to head back to the ground afterwards and show viewers additional footage.

Amid rising flames and black smoke near the dugouts, people ran past as the fire department could be heard on their way in the background of another clip recorded by someone close to the action, while a policeman also stood between them and the blaze.

Of great concern was that the small 3,300 capacity ground around three-and-a-half hours from Barcelona is surrounded by apartment buildings.

It also boasts an artificial pitch, and RTE reported that sprinklers were used to get the fire under control before the fire brigade arrived.

When they got to the scene, the blaze was thankfully put out.

But it now remains to be seen just how much damage has been caused, and whether the incident puts the hosting of tomorrow's match in jeopardy. 

Gareth Southgate's men have already played Andorra during the current qualifying campaign, beating the landlocked microstate 4-0 at Wembley in September. 

