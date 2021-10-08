Viewers stunned as FIRE BREAKS OUT on live TV at stadium where England are due to play Andorra in World Cup qualifier (VIDEO)

A fire has broken out at Andorra's Estadi Nacional, which is where the tiny country's national football team are set to play England in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Videos of the blaze circulated on social media.

The fire began during a Sky Sports update on the Three Lions' preparation, which caused the British broadcaster to head back to the ground afterwards and show viewers additional footage.

Amid rising flames and black smoke near the dugouts, people ran past as the fire department could be heard on their way in the background of another clip recorded by someone close to the action, while a policeman also stood between them and the blaze.

Here's the moment a fire broke out at the Estadi Nacional during @RobDorsettSky's live report on Sky Sports News... pic.twitter.com/CH1KpC71XN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2021

Andorra stadium on fire pic.twitter.com/eldYbRamXd — Dan King (@DanKing_1974) October 8, 2021

Of great concern was that the small 3,300 capacity ground around three-and-a-half hours from Barcelona is surrounded by apartment buildings.

It also boasts an artificial pitch, and RTE reported that sprinklers were used to get the fire under control before the fire brigade arrived.

When they got to the scene, the blaze was thankfully put out.

But it now remains to be seen just how much damage has been caused, and whether the incident puts the hosting of tomorrow's match in jeopardy.

UPDATE | The fire at the Estadi Nacional has been brought under control by staff and firefighters.It's unclear how this will impact England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vMns6CCXXt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2021

Technical area at Estadi Nacional. Dugout melted @TeleFootballpic.twitter.com/sYNQFseyUS — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 8, 2021

Gareth Southgate's men have already played Andorra during the current qualifying campaign, beating the landlocked microstate 4-0 at Wembley in September.