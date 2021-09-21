WATCH: Fire breaks out at iconic Superdome in New Orleans as flames and smoke seen billowing across city

A fire has broken out on top of the roof at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which is home to NFL team the New Orleans Saints.

Footage shared on social media showed flames and black smoke billowing from the stadium, which is in the Central Business District area of the city.

The fire was also seen from a distance by motorists.

The Superdome venue has a capacity of around 75,000 fans for football games, and is a multi-purpose center used by a host of other teams and businesses.

BREAKING: New Orleans, Louisiana: smoke seen billowing from Superdome Stadium in New Orleans.Fire personnel are currently responding to a fire at the Superdome, a large multi-purpose stadium in downtown New Orleans. Live footage shows the fire may be on the roof. pic.twitter.com/FXtkuVLtPb — Personal Blog Media News (@pbmnews) September 21, 2021

Just passed the Superdome and it’s on fire! pic.twitter.com/P2NYI0sM4i — jason (@yellowtwisted) September 21, 2021

The New Orleans Fire Department was responding to the incident but no immediate details were made available, according to local media.

Several people appeared to be on the roof in the vicinity of the fire in clips shared on social media.

Fox 8 Live reports that renovations to the roof of the venue had recently restarted following an interruption by Hurricane Ida.

The venue is among the most iconic in US sports and was previously renamed to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after sponsorship rights were sold in 2011.

This July it was renamed again to the Caesars Superdome when those rights were bought by casino and hotel giant Caesars Entertainment.

