 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Fire breaks out at iconic Superdome in New Orleans as flames and smoke seen billowing across city

21 Sep, 2021 18:01
Get short URL
WATCH: Fire breaks out at iconic Superdome in New Orleans as flames and smoke seen billowing across city
A fire was seen at the iconic Superdome in New Orleans. © Twitter @KelseyDavisNews / @yellowtwisted
A fire has broken out on top of the roof at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which is home to NFL team the New Orleans Saints.

Footage shared on social media showed flames and black smoke billowing from the stadium, which is in the Central Business District area of the city.

The fire was also seen from a distance by motorists.  

The Superdome venue has a capacity of around 75,000 fans for football games, and is a multi-purpose center used by a host of other teams and businesses.

The New Orleans Fire Department was responding to the incident but no immediate details were made available, according to local media. 

Several people appeared to be on the roof in the vicinity of the fire in clips shared on social media.

Fox 8 Live reports that renovations to the roof of the venue had recently restarted following an interruption by Hurricane Ida.

The venue is among the most iconic in US sports and was previously renamed to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after sponsorship rights were sold in 2011.

This July it was renamed again to the Caesars Superdome when those rights were bought by casino and hotel giant Caesars Entertainment.

MORE TO FOLLOW  

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies