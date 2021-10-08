‘Salah was ROBBED’: Fans rage as ‘unworthy’ Ronaldo wins Premier League accolade ahead of Liverpool star… but some miss key fact

Cristiano Ronaldo has scooped the Premier League’s Player of the Month Award for September, but some fans and pundits have called the decision a travesty against flying Liverpool forward Mo Salah.

Ronaldo netted three times in three Premier League games last month following his sensational return to Old Trafford from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

That included two goals on his ‘second debut’ against Newcastle as well as strike in the win against West Ham.

The 36-year-old Portuguese icon has also been hailed for his overall impact at United, which has been enough for him to be named the English top tier’s best player in September.

Announcing the award, the Premier League Twitter account shared footage of Ronaldo’s strikes and added “Who else?” in a question to football fans.

As it turns out, plenty had some other names they considered a more worthy recipient, not least Liverpool winger Salah, who struck three goals in his three Premier League games in September.

“[Ronaldo’s] been terrific, but Salah should have won this comfortably,” said former England star-turned-TV pundit Gary Lineker.

Others were less restrained with their criticism of the decision.

“What do you mean who else? The best player in the world has been robbed,” fumed one Salah fan.

“Just isn't deserved is it,” added another supporter.

What do you mean who else? The best player in the world has been ROBBED. pic.twitter.com/FWapJQ8ZAx — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 8, 2021

Salah’s latest masterclass came in the thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield last weekend, although it should be pointed out that the game was played on October 3, so outside the parameters of the latest vote.

Many picked up on that fact by defending the decision to hand Ronaldo the crown for September.

"[Salah] should get it just for that goal against City [which] left 3 defenders on their a****," wrote one calendrically-challenged fan.

"The [Salah] goal that was in October? I swear I don't know how some of you even manage to dress yourselves in the morning," wrote another in riposte.

The goal that was in October?I swear I don't know how some of you even manage to dress yourselves in the morning. — Stevie (@Stevie89355577) October 8, 2021

The accolade for Ronaldo is his fifth Premier League Player of the Month award across his two spells with United.

This time he pipped Salah, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to the title.

The prize is decided by votes from supporters on the Premier League website, combined with an assessment from a panel of experts.

Considering Ronaldo's formidable personal fanbase, which will follow him regardless of where he plays, some predicted that we should get used to the sight of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scooping individual Premier League accolades which involve fan input.

“He probably wasn’t even voted by United fans. Probably just won because of CR7 fans,” said one fan.

“This is gonna become a normality now isn’t it,” scorned another.

Ronaldo's last appearance for United before the current international break was not a happy one, as he came off the bench as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese forward was seen storming down the tunnel at full-time, apparently nonplussed at the performance of his teammates as well as his limited 33-minute cameo in the game.