‘How much more punishment can he take?’ Fans react as MMA veteran Bennett ‘loses SEVENTEENTH straight fight’ (VIDEO)

Most athletes are likely to experience a downturn in their careers at some point but spare a thought for veteran fighter Charles 'Felony' Bennett who reportedly suffered his SEVENTEENTH straight defeat on Friday night.

The outspoken Bennett has long been held as one of mixed martial arts' most colorful characters owing to his penchant for wacky in-ring antics, as well as what might charitably be described as an "occasionally lax" approach to his fight career.

Bennett, who goes by the rather appropriate nickname 'Felony' after leaving his previous moniker 'Crazy Horse' behind him, occupies a unique position within the sport - with much of the headlines he generates centered around his extra-curricular activities rather than his results in the cage.

Perhaps the most glaring example of this is the story of how he knocked out the then imperious Wanderlei Silva backstage during an event hosted by defunct Japanese promotion PRIDE several years ago, something which has since been confirmed by Silva through gritted teeth.

And while much of Bennett's fanfare exists solely in situations such as that, his in-ring offerings lately aren't giving much of an opportunity to outshine them.

Bennett competed on Jorge Masvidal's latest Gamebred FC fight card in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday where he took on former UFC fighter and The Ultimate Fighter contestant Rob Emerson in a 'bareknuckle MMA' fight - but much like every other fight he has had in the past five years or so, it didn't go the way of 'Felony'.

Charles ‘Felony’ Bennett is now on a 17-fight losing streak pic.twitter.com/dSAUS98XOT — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 2, 2021

Bennett was finished inside the first round of their fight by Emerson, who hurt his opponent with a slew of punches against the cage before toppling Bennett with a stiff right hand.

Remarkably, according to the stats on Twitter this was Bennett's 17th straight defeat in combat sports when you add his MMA, bare-knuckle and now bare-knuckle MMA ledgers together dating back to his last victory which came in 2016 - ironically against Wanderlei Silva protege Minoru Kimura.

And as one might expect, Bennett's extended losing streak has left some fight fans with questions.

"Firstly, that ref is way too far away for how clearly rocked Charles is, he took extra unnecessary shots. Also what do we gotta do to get him some help?" wrote one fan online in response to the latest footage of Bennett hitting the canvas.

"Gotta admire the guy's resolve, he’s really following his dream," joked another.

"Imagine when he finally breaks that streak lol," wrote a third. "What’s worse being on a 17 fight losing streak or losing to a guy that has 17 fight losing streak?"