‘One of the scariest KOs I’ve ever seen’: Fans watch in horror as boxer Castillo twitches on canvas after brutal knockout (VIDEO)
Fighting on the undercard of the blockbuster heavyweight showdown between home hero Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Smith and Castillo contested a light heavyweight bout which ended in brutal fashion in the second round when Smith caught his rival with a big right hand to the temple.
The blow sent Castillo onto the canvas, where his head rested against the ropes while his legs twitched uncontrollably.
One of the scariest KO’s I have ever seen. Hope Castillo is OK! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sB5ppl5Dd2— 🄼🅰🅽 🅾🅵 🄼🄰🆈🅷🅴🅼™ (@fabiangib) September 25, 2021
The referee immediately waved off the fight as medical staff entered the ring to the attend to the floored Castillo.
The 33-year-old was stretchered from the ring and was reportedly conscious and talking, but was rushed to hospital for further checks.
Online, fans sent their well-wishes to the Dominican star – with one fan calling the knockout “the scariest I’ve ever seen.”
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn updated fans by letting them know that Castillo was “responsive” but described the knockout as “brutal”.
A horrible brutal knockout. Castillo is responsive and on his way to hospital 🙏 #SmithCastillo— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 25, 2021
The win for Smith saw him pick up a win on his light heavyweight debut in North London, bouncing back from his unanimous decision defeat to Mexican great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their WBC super-middleweight title fight in Texas last December – which remains Smith's only defeat in 28 pro fights.
Castillo’s worrying loss on Saturday night was his fourth in 26 professional outings, but fans will simply be hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery from his horror KO.
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.