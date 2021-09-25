‘One of the scariest KOs I’ve ever seen’: Fans watch in horror as boxer Castillo twitches on canvas after brutal knockout (VIDEO)

Dominican Republic fighter Lenin Castillo was left unconscious and shaking on the canvas after suffering a brutal second-round KO against Callum Smith in their bout in London.

Fighting on the undercard of the blockbuster heavyweight showdown between home hero Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Smith and Castillo contested a light heavyweight bout which ended in brutal fashion in the second round when Smith caught his rival with a big right hand to the temple.

The blow sent Castillo onto the canvas, where his head rested against the ropes while his legs twitched uncontrollably.

One of the scariest KO’s I have ever seen. Hope Castillo is OK! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sB5ppl5Dd2 — 🄼🅰🅽 🅾🅵 🄼🄰🆈🅷🅴🅼™ (@fabiangib) September 25, 2021

The referee immediately waved off the fight as medical staff entered the ring to the attend to the floored Castillo.

The 33-year-old was stretchered from the ring and was reportedly conscious and talking, but was rushed to hospital for further checks.

Online, fans sent their well-wishes to the Dominican star – with one fan calling the knockout “the scariest I’ve ever seen.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn updated fans by letting them know that Castillo was “responsive” but described the knockout as “brutal”.

A horrible brutal knockout. Castillo is responsive and on his way to hospital 🙏 #SmithCastillo — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 25, 2021

The win for Smith saw him pick up a win on his light heavyweight debut in North London, bouncing back from his unanimous decision defeat to Mexican great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their WBC super-middleweight title fight in Texas last December – which remains Smith's only defeat in 28 pro fights.

Castillo’s worrying loss on Saturday night was his fourth in 26 professional outings, but fans will simply be hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery from his horror KO.