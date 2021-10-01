 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This is insanity’: UFC star Ladd shakes violently on scales at weigh-in before fight canceled amid widespread concern (VIDEO)

1 Oct, 2021 18:53
UFC fighter Aspen Ladd caused concerns with her weigh-in in Las Vegas. © Twitter @HelenYeeSports / Instagram @aspenladd
MMA fans and pundits reacted in shock and called for common sense to prevail after UFC bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd was seen shaking on the scales at the weigh-in ahead of a fight that was eventually canceled by officials.

Currently number 10 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings and number three in her division, 9-1 Ladd was scheduled to take on 8-1 Macy Chiasson on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas headlined by Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.

Attending the weigh-in, however, the 26-year-old had to strip down while attempting to make the 135-pound limit, and first came in at 141.5. 

Covered by boarding to hide her modesty, the Folsom, California native was then described as "looking weak" and seen shaking and stumbling in disturbing footage when asked to lift her arms.

In an indicator of a brutal weight cut, she was evidently lucky not to pass out.

An MMA pundit said that Ladd was on the scales for "three-to-four" minutes in total and the best she could do in the end was 137lbs.

But voices such as Ariel Helwani called for the bout to be scrapped altogether. 

"Aspen Ladd should not fight tomorrow. That was extremely troubling. Common sense has to prevail here. What in the world," the Canadian wrote on Twitter, later adding: "Look at her shaking! This is insanity."

"She might need the money, Ariel," it was put forward, in another nod to the never-ending row over fighter pay.

"That may be true, and I hope it’s not the case, but she looked like a corpse up there," Helwani answered.

"[It] just can’t be healthy to let someone in that shape compete in a fight less than 36 hours later."

"They CANNOT let Aspen Ladd fight tomorrow after being in this bad of shape at weigh-ins. Dear lord," said another onlooker.

Around an hour after the disturbing scenes played out, officials heeded those demands with the clash being shelved.

But those with good memories reminded us how this isn't the first time that Ladd has struggled to make weight. 

"Had to check the date on this tweet to make sure this was today and not footage of the last time we saw Ladd in a scary situation on the scale. This sh*t is hard to watch, especially when it starts to feel habitual," said ex-The Athletic scribe Ben Fowlkes.

That "last time" occurred in 2019, when Ladd labored to make the limit and was then knocked out after just 16 seconds of the first round in her only loss in the UFC to Germaine de Randamie.

After today's "legit scary" incident, she now faces increased calls to move up to 145, "where she has a faster path to a title shot", and will therefore avoid a repeat while putting these scares at bantamweight behind her.

