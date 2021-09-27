‘I’m just sitting in my seat crying’: Fans in mourning after mother & toddler plunge to death before baseball game in San Diego
The pair were pronounced dead at exactly 4.11pm after they fell from the concourse of the San Diego Padres' stadium, according to reports.
Lt Andra Brown, of the local police department, said that officers are yet to determine whether the fall was intentional or accidental, the San Diego Union-Tribune said.
The victims hailed from the same Californian city, and the child’s father had been at the stadium when the accident occurred, the force explained.
Reports say a 40-year old woman may have jumped off the 300 level at Petco Park while holding her 2 year old kid. Woman and child did not survive. pic.twitter.com/YWesglZaDw— Baseball Dugout (@bsbldugout) September 26, 2021
Something absolutley terrible just happened at Petco Park.— MSL (@MisterStevenLee) September 25, 2021
"We are speaking to the father of the child. They are not married but we have the father of the child here and we are speaking with him," Brown clarified via CBS 8 San Diego.
The names of the victims of the tragedy have not been released and witnesses are being encouraged to come forward with any information which could potentially "give the family some peace".
"Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this," added Lt Brown.
OMG, just learning of the tragic death of a mom and her son at Petco Park tonight. Horrible story, just horrible. Thinking of all those impacted and sending strength their way - family, friends, witnesses, first responders, etc. Heartbreaking, just heartbreaking. 💔— Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) September 26, 2021
holy crap. i just read about what happened at petco park tonight. that’s so heartbreaking jesus christ— buster posey’s bean dip (@crawnikflip) September 26, 2021
"It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look."
Several onlookers were approached by the local newspaper but were said to be too shaken up to pass comment.
Others took to social media to share their feelings.
Thoughts and prayers go out to family involved in the tragedy at Petco Park. Meanwhile, the rest of the stadium is completely oblivious. The @Padres organization needs a reality check.— Donnie Braaten (@Uncle_DLB) September 26, 2021
I'm just sitting in my seat crying. Wtf even matters right now on the field knowing what went down here. If anyone is at Petco and needs a hug I'm down. This is beyond devastating.— FatBottomGirlBakes (@FBGBakes) September 26, 2021
"I’m just sitting in my seat crying," one fansaid later on Saturday.
"What the f*ck even matters right now on the field, knowing what went down here?
"If anyone is at Petco and needs a hug, I'm down. This is beyond devastating."
