‘I’m just sitting in my seat crying’: Fans in mourning after mother & toddler plunge to death before baseball game in San Diego

A woman and her toddler son died on Saturday after falling six storeys from a concourse before a baseball game in San Diego, with horrified fans watching on and police treating their deaths as suspicious.

The pair were pronounced dead at exactly 4.11pm after they fell from the concourse of the San Diego Padres' stadium, according to reports.

Lt Andra Brown, of the local police department, said that officers are yet to determine whether the fall was intentional or accidental, the San Diego Union-Tribune said.

The victims hailed from the same Californian city, and the child’s father had been at the stadium when the accident occurred, the force explained.

"We are speaking to the father of the child. They are not married but we have the father of the child here and we are speaking with him," Brown clarified via CBS 8 San Diego.

The names of the victims of the tragedy have not been released and witnesses are being encouraged to come forward with any information which could potentially "give the family some peace".

"Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this," added Lt Brown.

"It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look."

Several onlookers were approached by the local newspaper but were said to be too shaken up to pass comment.

Others took to social media to share their feelings.

