Double-vaxxed Australian Olympic champion swimmer Madison Wilson ‘scared’ after being hospitalized with Covid in Italy

Australian Olympic double gold medalist Madison Wilson has admitted she is ‘scared’ after being hospitalized in Italy with Covid-19. In a message to fans, Wilson confirmed she was double-vaccinated and promised to bounce back.

Wilson was part of the Australian 4x100m women's freestyle relay team which won gold at the Tokyo Olympics during the summer.

The 27-year-old star is currently in Naples, Italy, where she was due to compete with the Los Angeles Current in the International Swim League (ISL).

But as Madison revealed from her hospital bed, those plans have been scuppered by her Covid infection.

“I recently tested positive for Covid and yesterday was moved into hospital for further care and observation,” wrote Wilson in an Instagram message.

“Even though I am double vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus.

“It’s been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible.

“I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake up call, Covid is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard. I’d be stupid not to say I wasn’t scared,” the star added.

Wilson stated that she was “taking some time to rest” but was sure she would be “ready to bounce back in no time.”

Top US swimming coach David Marsh was among those to wish Wilson well, writing: “Stay strong Madi – you’ll be back crushing it again soon.”

Wilson is joined on the Los Angeles Current team by fellow Aussie stars Bronte Campbell and Matthew Wilson.

Madison Wilson and Campbell were part of the Australian team which won gold in Tokyo in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Wilson swam in the heats and was not part of the team which competed in the final, but still picked up a gold medal for her efforts.

The Queensland-born star also won gold in the same event as part of the Aussie team at the Rio Games in 2016, as well as picking up a silver in the 4x100m medley relay in Brazil.