‘His first dive back in England’: Ronaldo nets again for Man Utd but debate rages after THREE penalty appeals rejected (VIDEO)

19 Sep, 2021 15:12
Ronaldo struck for the third game in a row but sparked a debate after being denied three penalties. © Reuters / Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo found the net for the fourth time in three games since his return to Manchester United as the forward helped his team to victory in an incident-packed clash with Premier League rivals West Ham.

United found themselves behind after 30 minutes at the London Stadium when Said Benrahma's strike deflected off Raphael Varane and beyond David De Gea.

But Ronaldo, 36, restored parity five minutes later when he pounced following a superb cross from countryman Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo’s first flicked effort from the outside of his boot was spilled by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but the poacher tapped in the rebound from close range.   

The goal was cleared following a VAR review for potential offside, and replays showed Ronaldo had used all his guile to time his run to perfection.

The strike was Ronaldo’s third in the Premier League since returning to United in a sensational transfer from Juventus in the summer and added to the double he struck against Newcastle in his Old Trafford homecoming last weekend.

The star number seven was also on target in United’s shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Ronaldo thought he had put United in front early in the second half against West Ham, but saw his effort superbly saved by Polish stopper Fabianski as he went some way towards making amends for his earlier fumble.

As West Ham pressed, Ronaldo was left furious at the other end when he was denied a 77th-minute penalty appeal after going down under contact from Vladimir Coufal.

The decision sparked avid debate online, with some claiming it was a stonewall spot-kick and others claiming Ronaldo had "milked it". 

Referee Martin Atkinson waved play on, much to the disbelief of Ronaldo, who also went down under contact from Angelo Ogbonna when attempting to get on the end of a cross in the West Ham box not long after, although on that occasion there appeared far less cause for injustice.     

Those complaints were forgotten one minute from time when Jesse Lingard hit a superb effort against the club he spent part of last season on loan at.

Cutting in from the right, the England international unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner to seemingly set United on course for all three points.

It was also personal redemption for Lingard after his shocking error gifted Young Boys victory in mid-week.

But there was still time for Ronaldo to see another penalty denied as he went down under contact from former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, again with a seemingly strong shout for a spot-kick. 

Remarkably, the drama was not done there as the hosts were awarded a penalty at the other end when a cross struck the outstretched arm of Luke Shaw.

Hammers skipper Mark Noble – who had only just stepped onto the pitch as a late substitute – saw his effort saved by a brilliant dive from De Gea to his left.

The dramatic win lifted United to second in the league, level with Liverpool on 13 points and with four wins and one draw from their five games.

