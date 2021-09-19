 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Earning his tough guy points’: UFC fighter Clark defies HORRIFIC damage to teeth as he somehow finishes bout (GRAPHIC)

19 Sep, 2021 08:47
Get short URL
‘Earning his tough guy points’: UFC fighter Clark defies HORRIFIC damage to teeth as he somehow finishes bout (GRAPHIC)
UFC fighter Devin Clark's teeth shocked social media. © Jeff Bottari Zuffa LLC via Getty Images / Instagram @brownbearufc
In scenes not for the faint-hearted, UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark fought on despite taking some serious damage to his teeth during his defeat to Ion Cutelaba in their co-main event at UFC Fight Night 192 in Las Vegas.

Clark suffered a unanimous decision loss to his Moldovan rival, shipping heavy punishment in the opening two rounds and appearing close to being finished.

The American star’s teeth looked like they bore the brunt of Cutelaba’s onslaught, as Clark discussed with his corner whether he should come out for the third round.

Flashing a badly deformed bottom row of teeth to his team, Clark asked “what do you think?”

“Alright, let’s go,” said Clark after a brief debate, casually adding: “That’s surgery anyways.”

WARNING - GRAPHIC (SWIPE FOR VIDEO)

Incredibly, the Sioux Falls fighter managed to see out the fight – and was even given the third round on two of the judges’ scorecards (although that was widely disputed by fans).

Cutelaba closed out the win, 30-26, 29-27 and 29-26, but paid tribute to his rival afterwards.

“I am ready. I am staying here. First, thank you so much Devin Clark. Good fight, I respect you,” said the Moldovan, who earned his first win in his last four trips to the UFC octagon.

The reaction on social media was a mix of admiration for Clark's resilience, concern for his well-being, and people being generally grossed out by the sight of his mangled mouth. 

"This his dude went on to WIN the next round, after suffering this injury. You kidding me?" wrote ESPN pundit Brett Okamoto. 

Others offered assurances that it was nothing a bit of surgery couldn't fix – but hoped that the UFC and Dana White would suitably take care of Clark. 

Clark, 31, endured back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career and slipped to 12-6 overall.

Clark gave an update to his fans on social media after their concern over the state of his mouth.

RT
Clark issued a reassuring update for fans. © Instagram @brownbearufc

“They were able to pull the teeth back kind of into place, temporarily now," said the fighter. 

I’ve got temporary braces. A little better. I’m doing all right though, thank you all for your love and support.” 

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies